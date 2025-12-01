Dancing for Hope

Expand Photo by Danceworks Artistic Director Christal Wagner - Christal Wagner Photography Danceworks’ Echoes of Hope performance

“The violins you’ll see here today are not just instruments; they’re witnesses.” The opening curtain speech perfectly set the tone for Danceworks’ Echoes of Hope performance, in conjunction with Violins of Hope Wisconsin. Inspired by the story of the violins themselves, carried through one of the darkest periods of human history, the creative team at Danceworks choreographed a set of dances that told a story of loss, discovery, and reclaiming of one’s identity.

The first dance, titled Manipulation, was set to music played by a section of the Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra, featuring instruments from the Violins of Hope. It began playfully, with the dancers onstage running to sit in the musicians’ seats, swapping spots until the players entered with their instruments and ousted them. Then the dance could begin.

With a string-only orchestra, the music often toed the line between calm and unnerving, as the dance took more and more turns. The dancers fell into what I considered a game of identity tag, with a new leader elected after each round. Their movements mimicked each other, and as each unwilling new guide discovered their inability to escape the ones following them, their efforts to break free left them as an outcast from the group: a look at the pain of discovering who one is without the influence of outside forces.

Music, Rain and Wind

The next dances used music as well as sound effects of rain falling or wind blowing through leaves to build the atmosphere for each piece. Here, we began to learn more and more about each dancer and their self-ascribed character, primarily through physical motifs: a hand covering a mouth, or half of a face; a closed fist shoving something down within; an open palm letting sand fall from the fingertips.

The characters were distinct in the ensemble, but their personalities shone through particularly in partner or trio dances. These dances featured impressive physicality: an improvised human puppetry segment, dynamic lifts, and even repeated falls across the floor. At all times, the control each dancer had of their body was evident, even in the most agitated of movements.

In addition to the music tracks, quite a few pieces were set to recorded readings of poems salvaged from children’s writings from within concentration camps, as well as two poems written by two of the dancers themselves. One such poem featured a line which I scribbled down as I watched, “My thoughts drift the second I try to hold them,” and the accompanying dance, featuring Zoe Mei Glise, evoked images of stripping oneself of defining features, of scrubbing away at the impurities we find and then some. Another dance featured one dancer battling with a chair—approaching it, throwing herself from it, re-approaching, never giving in to the forces which seemed to keep her away—that brought to mind the loneliness that comes from refusing to be self-effacing.

Fierce Choreography

The dances performed by the apprentice and young companies built on the previous pieces with their own stories. The apprentice dance was set to percussive music and featured sharp, fierce choreography, and the young dancers inverted the movements of the professional company, repeating some motifs but altering others to create a feeling of abundance in place of scarcity.

These dances provided a transition into the second part of the performance, introducing the Gute Freynt Klezmer band, who filled the space with raucous music that harkened back to Holocaust-era musicians. At times, the band was so engaging, I had to remind myself to split my attention! The finale involved all members of the Danceworks team, including the intergenerational companies, and provided a joyful ending to the production’s story.

The post-show talkback provided an opportunity for me to ask directly how the professional ensemble had built and fleshed out their characters. I was told that much of it had come from improvisation and discovery in rehearsals, and even that some of the most poignant motifs had been added almost last-minute. A member of the creative team, Jessica Lueck, in describing character motivations, said, “Even if it’s not exactly what’s being portrayed to you, it’s what we’re feeling inside.” For a series of dances so based in personal experiences, I found Echoes of Hope to be universally moving, and I’m excited to see what creative project the company produces next.