Joy and Challenge in Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Alice (in wonderland)’

× Expand Photo by Nathaniel Davauer Marize Fumero in Alice (in wonderland) - Milwaukee Ballet Marize Fumero as Queen of Hearts in Milwaukee Ballet's 'Alice (in wonderland)' (2026)

Marize Fumero is one of Milwaukee Ballet’s finest dancers, electrifying in her virtuosity and precision. She’d trained as a dancer in her hometown of Havana, Cuba, then danced with the National Ballet of Cuba and the English National Ballet. Still young, she joined the Milwaukee Ballet in 2014. One year later, she was promoted to the position of Leading Artist, and in 2016 was cast in the key roles of the Queen of Hearts and the Caterpillar in the company’s production of choreographer Septime Webre’s Alice (in wonderland).

Ten years later, Fumero will recreate both roles in the company’s revival of that ballet, running May 1-10 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

“I’m the angry ruler of Wonderland,” she tells me during a rehearsal break, describing the ferocious Queen of Hearts. “She’s as bad as can be. I feel like I was a baby when I did it the first time. I was worried for so many technical things that I maybe didn’t give much attention to the actual character. Now, because I kind of know the steps, I can focus a little more on developing the character and finding new versions of her.”

“She’s a real queen now,” artistic director Michael Pink jokes as he joins our conversation.

“It’s been very interesting to me as a ballerina,” Fumero continues. “Because when we started this rehearsal process, I’m like, oh wow, I don’t remember anything. But as soon as I heard the music again, I’m like, oh, of course, it’s there, I have it all. Even after 10 years have passed, when the music plays you feel it inside you.”

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“It’s a difficult role because—and this is actually my favorite part,” she continues, “you have to dance with eight guys passing you around in the air. You barely touch the floor, which means you are not in control, which is very hard for me. You have to tell eight guys what the exact position is that you want to be in at each moment. They’re the playing cards in the Queen’s deck and they make me fly around Wonderland. And I really love the Caterpillar. You don’t even need shoes to play that, you just fly.”

“We watch her turning into a Butterfly,” Pink explains. “Like most of the production, it’s visually very strong. Lots of flying. Alice flies. Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee fly on their two-seater bicycle.”

Lewis Carroll Compiled

Webre composed the story from both of the Lewis Carroll novels, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through Looking Glass.” I remember the 2016 production as a spectacle worthy of Cirque du Soleil, one of whose members designed its costumes.

“I think sometimes it’s like a pop artwork,” Pink says “It’s such bold colors. It really feels like you’re turning the pages of a coloring book, and you see, oh, there’s the March Hare and the Mad Hatter, there’s the Dormouse, and here’s Alice and the White Rabbit. And the music is very accessible. It was written for the piece. It was originally composed for a small string orchestra with percussion, and that’s our version. There’s a newer version for a big orchestra, but when I heard it, it added nothing. It just overpowered the simple story and the visual images.

Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Parker Brasser-Vos in Alice (in wonderland) - Milwaukee Ballet Parker Brasser-Vos as the White Rabbit in Milwaukee Ballet's 'Alice (in wonderland)' (2026)

“And it’s fiendishly difficult to dance,” he emphasizes. “If you know Septime Webre, it’s his personality. He’s so loud and full of life and off the wall. He loves the men to be challenged and doing every trick they can. When he choreographed this is 2012, he was the director of the Washington Ballet, and he had some really strong, virtuoso men. I would say the show is 80% for men. They never stop. They’re either lifting Marize or doing athletic things on the Mad Hatter’s table. It’s like running a marathon. They need to build stamina.”

“It’s the one and only ballet that I’ve seen that’s for the men,” Fumero agrees. “And they say, ‘help me, help,’ and I say, no, this is your ballet, you do the work and enjoy it.”

Pink decided to produce it, he says, “Because I’d seen it and thought it’s great, it’s everything we need, and it’s such a contrast to what we normally do with full length works. I knew our audience would lap it up. Even if you’re not a big ballet fan, see this, you’ll appreciate everything. It has the same impact as The Nutcracker. And it runs for two weeks.

“All the kids in Milwaukee should see this for sure,” Fumero says. “It’s a real kids’ show.”

I had the joy of watching a rehearsal. Alice battled 12 male playing cards and a giant flying Jabberwock manipulated by seven male puppeteers. I laughed out loud and loved the way they all supported one another with applause and hugs.

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Alice (in wonderland) runs May 1- 10 at the Marcus PAC. For times or tickets, visit milwaukeeballet.org or call the Ballet at 414-902-2103 or the Marcus Center at 414-273-7206.