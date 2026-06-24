Ko-Thi Continues After Defunding

× Expand Photo via Ko-Thi Dance Company - Facebook Ko-Thi Dance Company dancers Ko-Thi Dance Company dancers

In the spring of last year, Ferne Caulker received a letter from the National Endowment for the Arts. It was cold and consequential: it informed her that the federal agency was terminating a grant it had awarded to Ko-Thi, the Milwaukee-based dance company Caulker founded in 1969 to preserve and share African dance, music and other cultural traditions.

“The NEA is updating its grantmaking policy priorities to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation's rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President,” reads the letter.

Ko-Thi’s grant was officially terminated on May 31, 2025. The withdrawal left Ko-Thi in a vulnerable financial position, forcing the company to cancel several performances and halt the hiring of a new managing director. And the NEA’s reasoning (that Ko-Thi’s focus on African dance falls outside the priorities of the President) affirmed to Caulker that African and Black Americans’ history and cultural expressions were in critical jeopardy at the whims of the Trump administration.

Yet, resilience and cultural preservation have been Caulker’s modus operandi since she founded Ko-Thi 57 years ago. That same MO has guided the company's response to its recent funding losses, as she and her team have spent the past year making internal changes and embracing a grassroots crowdfunding model to persevere.

The company’s upcoming performance on June 28, titled “NGOMA II: Dances and Rhythms of Guinea, West Africa,” is Ko-Thi's response to “attempts of erasure,” Caulker says.

Aftershocks

Expand Photo via Ko-Thi Dance Company - Facebook Ko-Thi Dance Company youth performers Ko-Thi Dance Company youth performers from the company's drum and dance classes.

Ko-Thi’s funding losses extended beyond the termination of its direct NEA grant. Four additional organizations that helped finance Ko-Thi were supported in part by the NEA and received similar funding termination notices, Caulker says. One of the more significant losses, Caulker says, was the cancellation of a two-year ArtsHERE grant from Arts Midwest, which she had “earmarked for capacity building.”

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The direct and indirect blows generated by Trump’s shifting priorities resulted in a $200,000 loss for Ko-Thi, which is around two-thirds (⅔) of the company’s total budget, Caulker reports.

“The initial feeling was shock, and then anger, and then a real cool wave of understanding that this is coming from people and a president who do not see my people, and therefore my history and my culture, as valid and human,” Caulker says. “From the beginning of African people’s introduction to this country as enslaved people, the justification has been that Black people are not human beings,” Caulker continues. “That’s what this situation threw me back to. A real understanding that we had gone retrograde to that ideology.”

Back to (Grass)Roots

Expand Photo via Ko-Thi Dance Company - Facebook Ko-Thi Dance Company dancers with shekere Ko-Thi Dance Company dancers with shekere, a West African percussion instrument.

Forced to confront that retrograde, Caulker says, “I had to remember the history of Ko-Thi,” named the oldest African American cultural organization in Wisconsin by the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

“I started it in 1969 when there was no NEA funding to rely on, and I said, ‘Wait a minute, we’re just gonna have to go back to the old way,’” she continues.

For Caulker, “the old way” means turning inwards and asking her staff to be multi-dimensional. She says she encourages her administration team to be “artistically oriented,” and her artistic team to be “business-minded.” “We needed to return to being a community staff, no one leader,” she says. “I had to create a village, if you will.”

Externally, Ko-Thi has turned to the Milwaukee community for financial support. Since the cut, Ko-Thi has launched two crowdfunding campaigns—“$56 for 56th” in 2025 and “$57 for 57th” in 2026, asking individuals to donate a dollar amount that matches how many years Ko-Thi has enriched Milwaukee’s cultural landscape.

Caulker says the community’s support has been inspirational and that she is thankful to everyone who has donated. Unfortunately, the gap to be filled is so substantial that the company remains in a precarious financial position.

“I think about all the civil rights activists we know about in history, and all those we don’t know about in history,” Caulker says when asked what her next steps are. “I have to re-embrace their struggle in my heart, because what this means is that we are not out of the woods yet.”

June 28 Performance

Despite the shaky finances, Ko-Thi’s adult and child dancers have spent the past six months learning dance styles and cultural understandings originating from Guinea, a nation in West Africa, for their upcoming performance, NGOMA II, on June 28 at the Waukesha Civic Theatre.

The lead choreographer and teaching artist is Adrean Maxwell, who grew up in Milwaukee as a Ko-Thi student himself. After graduating from Columbia College in 2025, he returned to Ko-Thi as an Associate Ensemble Director.

“Adrean’s story within Ko-Thi Dance Company demonstrates a full circle from childhood into his arrival as an embodied artist in his own right,” reads the website where NGOMA II tickets can be purchased.

“I am unapologetic in the embrace of African traditions,” says Maxwell, who shaped the performance around Guinea’s ceremonies of seasonal harvest, marital unions and other communal celebrations. “This is somebody else’s culture that we are embodying,” Maxwell makes clear. “For us to be able to give audiences the best, most accurate representation of that on stage, we need support.”

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“African culture is American culture,” he concludes. “It’s the foundation of everything you see now—from hip hop to R&B to jazz.”