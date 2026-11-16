× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Dancers perform Maria Gillespie's "Ghost Tongue, Mother Tongue" Dancers perform Maria Gillespie's "Ghost Tongue, Mother Tongue" (2026)

How to describe Ghost Tongue, Mother Tongue, Maria Gillesie’s evening of new dances? I don’t think the audience moved a muscle during its mesmerizing 75-minutes.

Fifty long red ribbons hung from the two-storied ceiling. Each had a small sheet of paper—diary pages, perhaps—clipped to its bottom end, just high enough for dancers to move beneath without getting tangled. The dance floor was covered with torn-up scapes of writing and pictures.

The show began with what sounded like a gunshot. Lights darkened. A musical hum and a couple more shots accompanied six performers entering one by one in quiet light. Each searched, then picked up scraps, or pulled pages off ribbons. Then all but Alex Hlavarty left.

Hlavaty tore and tossed scraps, stuffed them in his pockets or his mouth, or crushed them fiercely in his hands as he listened to a choir sing a Georgian folk song and began a dance titled Memoria. “It catalogues how archives are brought to life in our bodies,” the program note explains. “It asks where language originates and how we ‘hold’ onto it.”

Could Georgian be the mother tongue of Hlavaty’s ancestors? Perhaps they came to this country fleeing violence. What mattered is that it’s a foreign language we can’t understand; a ghost tongue.

Stories Bodies Carry

As director and choreographer, Gillespie spent four years researching “translation, language and the stories our bodies carry… and what happens when the language to tell them begins to disappear.” The result is a very personal experiment by one of Milwaukee’s most experimental dance artists. She writes that “it’s shaped by each performer’s individual story, unique ways of moving, and the memories they carry. Language is the thread connecting these works.”

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What made it so enthralling were the dancers’ performances. To write that Hlavaty stuffed paper scraps into his mouth while a foreign choir sang, then tore his shirt open, the better to spin, stretch out his arms, shake, collapse, rub himself and listen to his body doesn’t capture the viewing experience. It’s theatrical dance, but most importantly it’s human, three-dimensional, fully lived before us.

Accompaniment clanged and changed to electronic humming. Seated on the floor, Hlavaty read scraps, mumbling inaudibly. Then, as if inspired, he launched himself into powerful, graceful, inner-driven movements, filled his arms with scraps and hugged them to his chest. He exited the stage to quiet drumbeats, and Meg Gourley arrived to take up the process of self-exploration.

Elegant Partners

Soon Gillespie joins her. In elegant, challenging partnering, like none I can remember, they relive love’s peaks and valleys to “I Only Have Eyes for You” by The Flamingoes. Then, to composer Paul Westfall’s passionate musical accompaniment, Hlavaty returns along with Maggie Seer and Zoe Mei Glise for a five-dancer free-for-all among the scraps and ribbons, switching partners, perhaps improvising. They would fall, crawl, slide, and help one another in cool, graceful movements. I could feel them thinking. They made me care.

Then Bill Evans gentle piano solo “Peace Piece” began. Gillespie stretched a ribbon diagonally through the whole space while Glise tiptoed on the fingertips of the other three lying open-handed on floor. The others disappeared, and Glise performed a more balletic solo titled “Quiet Joy.” “A meditation on the peace and revelry found in gentle solitude,” the program note describes it. Gripped by the sensitivity of Glise’s dancing and the totally unpredictable choreography, I barely breathed.

Lights deepened as Glise left. Gillespie removed the diagonal ribbon and placed a funnel made of paper center stage. To haunting music by the great experimental music/dance artist Meredith Monk, she performed a solo titled “Oratoria”. Her program note describes it as “an exploration of fragmentation and the erasure of my mother tongue.” She used the paper funnel as a telescope aimed at us, then as a silent bullhorn. Words were futile.

Soul-Baring Dance

Gillespie is of Chicana heritage. When a song in Spanish started, she began a soul-baring dance about “cultural erasure and the loss of her mother tongue.” Amazingly, she’d been concealing a very long red ribbon in her mouth. She slowly pulled it out, dropped it on the floor, and put red lipstick on instead. She launched into a fierce, virtuosic dance monologue, finished on her knees, sang a bit in Spanish, and then laid the ribbon around her, marking a home on the dance floor.

Meg Gourley placed a microphone and struggled to speak about dance-making, as she resolutely danced a powerful 15-minute solo titled “Innominata.” Translation: Nameless. Program note: “This dance reckons with the labor of dancemaking and resists prescribed ways of moving and carrying the body.” I hope she’ll continue to perform it.

The evening ended with part of a work-in-progress titled “Love, Perpendicular,” filled with mutually-loving, danced caresses between Glise and Maggie Seer. The premiere will be in Los Angeles in February 2027.