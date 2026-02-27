Milwaukee Ballet II Has ‘Momentum’

Expand Photo via Milwaukee Ballet Milwaukee Ballet II 'Momentum' promotional photo Milwaukee Ballet II

The Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) annual company performance, Momentum, opened with three shows last weekend, and I got to attend the evening of February 21. I was entirely unsure of what to expect, but as Davit Hovhannisyan, director of MBII, described in the pre-show video that was projected above the floor of their studio, it was an opportunity for the up-and-coming young performers to “invest in their artistry,” so I was excited for what was in store.

The first dance, titled “La Conservatoire” featured choreography and techniques by Bournonville, known for being traditional and difficult. The premise of this dance was a class in a ballet studio—go figure!—with ballet barres around the edges, two candelabras, and a chandelier. A lovely but simple setting, with all the space to focus on the dancers.

Every member of MBII was out on the floor, demonstrating their mastery of technique. The challenge here—and in much of ballet, by nature of its art—was to perfect these precise movements while still making it look graceful. While each dancer succeeded in this endeavor (their unity as an ensemble was remarkable!), the two soloist girls (Annika Ebbah and Akari Tagawa) and their Ballet Master (James Andrew Powell-Arellano) earned the rains of applause that followed each of their segments. Ebbah and Tagawa played off one another well, sharing the stage with a great deal of charm. Powell-Arellano executed his choreography with incredible strength, showcasing exactly how the master earns such a title.

Unique Pieces

The second half of the production turned to even more unique pieces, beginning with a revival of “Something I Had in Mind,” choreographed by Mauro de Candia. This piece began almost like a farce, with our many doors having their roles played by the various wings and the splits in the upstage curtains. The dancers treated the stage and each other almost like a playground; they were clearly having such fun with the truly bizarre and almost absurdist choreography they’d been given. De Candia had said in his interview that he sought to “play with ballet technique, make it a bit goofy,” and goof they did! It was clear, as well, how skilled these dancers were in their art, for one must know the rules of ballet in order to break them. In quite the departure from his stern-faced ballet master, Powell-Arellano was a joy to watch give unrivaled attitude in his solo to “Non, je ne regrette rien” by Edith Piaf.

The final two pieces, “The Three Wisps” and “When Silence Cries” premiered Milwaukee Ballet company members Amanda Lewis and Eric Figueredo as choreographers. Both pieces were emotional but very high energy. The three dancers in the former (Ella Grimm, Fayeth Hartman, and Peri Rogers) displayed great synchronicity, shining as individuals but diving deeper into a story of three women when brought together. The spotlights in this dance were particularly effective. The ensemble of “When Silence Cries” threw their hearts on stage in a ceaseless array of movement: there was never a still moment on stage. At one time, there could be four entirely separate segments being performed in different spots on the stage: this captured that sentiment Figueredo described in his interview about the piece, that “everyone has their own struggles.”

Momentum felt like a perfect showcase of what these dancers have learned and practiced over the last season. Not only that, it was a constantly entertaining performance! A treat for me was the group of dancers from Milwaukee Ballet’s professional company sat directly behind me that night. To see them supporting their fellow artists was special; I hope you can see and support them, too.

Momentum runs through Sunday, March 1, at the Baumgartner Center for Dance, 128 N. Jackson, in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. Visit milwaukeeballet.com or call the box office at (414) 902-2103.