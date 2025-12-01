Milwaukee Ballet’s Newest ‘Nutcracker’

× Expand Photo by Rachel Malehorn Jacqueline Sugianto in Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ (2024)

The Nutcracker: Drosselmeyer’s Imaginarium, an extensive reimagining by artistic director Michael Pink of his 2003 production of The Nutcracker, will have its third run. Since the 1892 premiere in Russia, the global standard Nutcracker stages one girl’s travels through a magical dreamworld. In Pink’s adaptation, she shares the adventure with a younger brother and older sister. This year, three men take turns as her brother Fritz.

Flynn Stelfox was accepted to the Ballet’s second company in 2022. He played small roles in the final run of Pink’s earlier version and was elevated to the main company and the role of Fritz in 2023. Now he’ll play Fritz for the third time. Emery Meroni traveled that same path one year later. This is second run as Fritz. Ben Zusi joined the company in 2023. He understudied Fritz last year and will play it for the fiurst time.

The three shared thoughts on the role during a rehearsal break.

“He’s the only boy in the family,” Stelfox begins. “He’s eight or nine. His sisters push him around. He struggles to find his place. It's not like he has to be played a specific way. Michael was very open to us putting ourselves into it.”

“He’s a pain in the butt,” says Meroni. “He’s unlike anything I was as a child. I was timid and soft-spoken. Fritz is outspoken when he shouldn’t be. He puts on a brave face, but he’s more scaredy-cat than he’d like to let on. He wants to be a big, macho kind of guy, but he’s afraid of the Mouse King. But what little kid isn’t a pain in the butt after his parents’ Christmas party? He just wants to open his presents.”

“I think he’s full of life,” says Zusi. “I was this well-behaved kid, scared of breaking rules. This role has been very enjoyable, because I always wanted to do whatever the heck I wanted. He’s running around having fun with a toy sword, reacting to whatever happens, courageous or trembling in fear behind the couch.”

And their favorite part?

“The party scene where I run around with the rat,” Stelfox answers. “Michael kept saying: just be yourself. But I wouldn’t have done anything Fritz does. I played with Barbie dolls. I wore dresses. I love the rat part because he scares everyone with it.”

“The beginning of the party scene,” says Zusi, “because you interact with so many people. You follow a story. There’s lots to respond to.”

“It’s a fun start,” Meroni agrees. “But my favorite is the Waltz of the Flowers, Clara’s and Fritz’s big dance near the end. That beautiful music, these beautiful flowers, having fun with your sister who’s not annoying the living daylights out of you. You can feel his progression.”

Has the retirement of Barry Molina, the dancer so famous as Fritz, had an impact?

Reshaping the Company

“The landscape is changing toward things that look better on us,” says Meroni. “Audiences who are used to seeing veteran dancers will start seeing the way we’re shaping the company now; although I have to remind myself that it’s ok to go to the archives and study what Barry did.”

“Coming to rehearsal,” says Stelfox, “I felt I had to have much more authority over who the character was, because I was the go-to Fritz.”

“Being new,” Zusi says, “I have Flynn and Emory bearing with me in the studio. But I can watch Barry’s video at home and see what I’m forgetting. I was fortunate to understudy the role last year. I feel ready to perform it now instead of feeling scared of even knowing the choreography.”

Stelfox continues: “It’s important to me for people to know that, yes, The Nutcracker is a magical story about a Mouse King and a Sugar Plum Fairy, but it’s really a story about family and familial love.”

Adds Meroni: “And there’s something every person can get out of coming to see it, no matter how good or badly they feel about ballet. There’s really good acting, there’s beautiful dancing, and how can you beat the music? Tchaikovsky is without comparison!”

Zusi: “It’s just a great story. Everybody in the world loves a good story. Michael has done a good job of keeping it new and fresh.”

Stelfox: “Michael’s kept the best parts of the old production and added to it. It’s nostalgic enough, and also something new.”

Meroni: “It’s more about bringing new perspectives that we hadn’t thought about. I think it’s important that we all take new looks at old things. The old production was also new at one point. It became nostalgic to people growing up. New little children will grow up watching this version.

And be inspired to dance?

“In the same way that a lot of productions show a huge range in female technique,” Meroni speaks for all of three, “Michael’s production also shows a huge range in male technique. Hopefully it shows young men that there are lots of possibilities in dance for them.”

Performances are December 6-26 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Visit milwaukeeballet.org or call the Ballet Box Office at 414-902-2103 or the Marcus Center at 414-273-7206.