Milwaukee Ballet’s Wonderland of ‘Alice (in wonderland)’

× Expand Photo by Rachel Malehorn Alice (in wonderland) - Milwaukee Ballet (2026) Milwaukee Ballet Company performs 'Alice (in wonderland)' (2026)

The enormous Marcus Center curtain rose on a full-stage, white-walled room empty but for a white cushioned chair at dead center. Alana Griffith, playing Alice on the opening night of Milwaukee Ballet’s Alice (in wonderland), was seating there, focused on the audience, and looking so happy in the bright white light. Her smile, I’m sure, radiated to the farthest reaches of the uppermost balcony.

Recorded music for strings and percussion soon inspired our Alice to dance a joyous solo, virtuosic and generous enough to draw warm applause at the finish. The music was composed by Matthew Pierce back in 2012 when choreographer Septime Webre created this internationally popular ballet for Washington Ballet in Washington D.C. The music and Griffith’s performance made for a beautiful first scene.

In the next moment, the stage was crowded and clamorous as Alice’s family and household poured in. Among them was family friend Lewis Carroll, holding a book of the stories he’d written about Wonderland and the Kingdom you reach through your Looking Class. There was so much color, so much breathtaking movement of every sort on stage that it was hard to sort out who’s who and what’s what. Not that I cared.

Marize Fumero as Alice’s stern mom, Parker Brasser-Vos as a rabbit-like Butler, and Ivan Spittle as Lewis Carroll, took focus, though I didn’t really know how to read it. I urge you, if you attend this highly entertaining spectacle before it closes with a matinee on Sunday, May 10, to read the synopsis in your program while you’re waiting for the show to start.

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Challenging Moves, New Adventure

Spittle is new to the company and strong. His duet with Alice, when he gifts her his book, was remarkable. It was the first example of the unusual and extraordinarily challenging lifts and balances that the dancers are required to execute in this frequently circus-like ballet full of clowning and graceful athleticism.

Griffith, Fumero and Brasser-Vos are reprising the roles—Alice, the Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit, respectively —that they played when Milwaukee Ballet first mounted this show in 2016. For many of the dancers, including the second company and the ballet school kids of all ages, this was a new adventure. It must have been great for them. The men were especially challenged in the amount and variety of lifting, carrying, leaping and spinning they were called on to perform, as though it were natural for their characters. The choreography pushes the cast as athletes, acrobats and actors.

The alternate cast features the company’s newest leading artist, Jennifer Hackbarth, as Alice. I’m happy for her. Eric Figueredo, who was hilarious as the Duchess on opening night, is the alternate Carroll. Lizzie Tripp-Molina, hypnotic at the opening as the Caterpillar transforming to a butterfly in midair, alternates as the savage Queen of Hearts. Ben Zusi, whose performance I enjoyed as a vivid, silly Dodo Bird, is the alternate White Rabbit.

Family of Artists

Expand Photo by Rachel Malehorn Alice (in wonderland) - Milwaukee Ballet (2026) Milwaukee Ballet Company performs 'Alice (in wonderland)' (2026)

So, you can’t go wrong. This show was originally scheduled for the 2020-21 season, but the pandemic prevented that. I can only think it turned out for the best, because the current company has grown very strong as a family of artists. They aced it.

When I interviewed Griffith in 2016 about Alice, she’d only been a company dancer for two years. This was her first “primary role,” as she called it, and her first step toward becoming the outstanding leading artist she is today. She was grateful and excited. She told me that she saw Alice’s journey in the ballet as a growing-up process that left the character “more sure of herself” at the end, when she wakes alone in that same white chair, with the open book in her lap, joyous after dreaming of combatting a monstrous jabberwocky dragon and scattering away a ferocious Queen and her court like the playing cards they are.

I think the same could be said of this new production. I felt it was much more sure of itself, and all the happier for it. As Fumero told me in a very recent interview, she found she was able to focus less on the technical challenges and more on developing the character of the Queen.

It’s a good show for children because it doesn’t mean much. It’s about stunning dancing, sets, costumes, lighting, and music. It fun to watch and marvel and wonder. I mean, it’s Wonderland.

Alice (in wonderland) runs through 10 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. For times or tickets, visit milwaukeeballet.org or call the Ballet at 414-902-2103 or the Marcus Center at 414-273-7206.