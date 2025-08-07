Morgan Williams Clowns Around with Water Street Dance MKE

× Expand Photo courtesy of Water Street Dance Milwaukee Clownin' Around - Water Street Dance MKE Water Street Dance Milwaukee perform 'Clownin' Around'

The Marcus Performing Arts Center’s huge outdoor Peck Pavilion was packed with an excited, all-ages crowd for the Nō Studios Dance Fest’s concert last Saturday evening. Eight celebrated companies from Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, Detroit and New York City, representing a range of unique styles, were about perform in this memory-rich Downtown setting by the Milwaukee River.

MC Danni Gee from NYC gave a lively welcome, drawing joyful screams from the crowd as she introduced Water Street Dance Milwaukee, the first company on the program. The cheering intensified as the dancers took places onstage.

The title of this new work by Water Street founder and director Morgan Williams is Clownin Around. It’s about the choreographer’s own maturing process.

From silence, Nina Simone began singing her prayer: “I’m just a soul whose intentions are good. Oh Lord, please don’t let me be misunderstood.” Show lighting rose on the “clowns,” dancers in socks, baggy clothing, and hints of clown make-up. The biggest fellow in the mixed-race cast threw himself into an extremely fast movement series, both goofy and dazzling, that finished with him standing on his head.

Serenity and Anxiety

Expand Photo courtesy of Water Street Dance Milwaukee Clownin' Around - Water Street Dance MKE Water Street Dance Milwaukee perform 'Clownin' Around'

This first passage, set to Simone’s song, is Williams’ restaging of Rebirth of Serenity, a work he created in 2018 for performance by his first Milwaukee company at the Marcus Center’s indoor Wilson Theatre. A year later, still in his late twenties, he created Water Street Dance MKE. The company’s name expressed his faith that the Marcus Center could remain his home studio and performance space. Now, he sees how crazy that was. The Marcus is much too expensive for a young experimental company, however talented. It wasn’t long before Water Street Dance MKE found its current home in Cedarburg.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

In my 2018 review of Rebirth of Serenity, I described the work as “a moving expression of crazy-making anxiety and the necessary surrender to the humbling limits of the possible…with dancers screaming and shaking in a kind of driven, communal dance that captured for me the alarm so many Americans feel today.” I was thinking of the ruptures in the country in the first Trump administration.

Cut to 2025 and the Milwaukee premiere of Clownin Around at William’s old Marcus Center home. “I felt like showing my past,” Williams told me. “In your twenties, you’re reckless, you’re just crazy, having the best time of your life, acting the clown. Then you get to your thirties, where I’m at now, and it’s like, okay, I can have a good time but I can be pulled together. I don’t have to drunk drive; I can take an Uber home. Not that I ever did drunk driving.”

Clownin Around shows his choreographic development. Williams starts with a recreation of his 2018 work. Kate Alava, his artistic assistant and director of training for the company, is the work’s featured clown. Nina Simone’s song gives way to Frank Sinatra singing “Smile though your heart is aching…”

“It’s forcing yourself to smile,” Williams continued, “so you never see when the clown is over-performed, overworked.” Other clowns slide into a circus act that stops being funny. In terms of the dance skills required, it’s jaw-dropping. In terms of the story, Alava’s clown is violently hurled around the stage. Set against Smile—“hide every trace of sadness”—it had me in tears. At the song’s end, in silence, another dancer pulled up Alava’s lips, forcing her to smile at us. No trace of joy.

Send in the Clowns

Expand Photo courtesy of Water Street Dance Milwaukee Clownin' Around - Water Street Dance Milwaukee Water Street Dance Milwaukee perform 'Clownin' Around'

After sad silence, Stephen Sondheim’s Send in the Clowns begins. Alava dances alone, although at the line “Where are the clowns” the others appear at the sides, their clown make-up gone.

This choreography represents Williams in 2025. The style is contemporary fusion, meaning every genre can be drawn upon. It’s highly theatrical, but the impact comes primarily from the unique movements. Acting is almost unnecessary. At one point, Alava was dancing on the backsides of her toes in search for some physical action that could ease her pain. “There ought to be clowns,” goes the lyric. “Don’t bother, they’re here.”

The other dancers return. Three bend forward in a line, forming a rising hill for Alava to climb, stand atop, a throw herself off. Two others catch her. Someone starts to clown; the rest shake their heads. The last tune begins: “People are strange when you’re a stranger…” Said Williams, “It has a circus-y feel to me, a little bit. It’s more fun.”

So it’s hopeful. We see the company today doing Williams’ remarkable choreography. It’s challenge after challenge for the dancers. Each move is new, yet deeply connected with the pulse of its musical accompaniment. It’s beyond style, beyond genre, beyond culture—and, for me, beyond words. It’s mature work by a nationally acclaimed company on its way toward international recognition. It’s no wonder the audience went wild.