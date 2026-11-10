Perfect Dancing and Beauty in Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Mirror Mirror’

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Ballet Marize Fumero in Mirror Mirror - Milwaukee Ballet 2026 Marize Fumero in Milwaukee Ballet's production of 'Mirror Mirror' (2026).

It was crystal clear on this season’s opening night that Milwaukee Ballet is in top form. All of the dancing was perfect. The original music, performed by live orchestra, was rapturous. The lighting, the costumes, the scenery and props were spectacular. The show was Mirror Mirror, artistic director Michael Pink’s unique, original, imaginative, complex reconstruction of the story of Snow White.

Leading artist Marize Fumero, now in her 12th year with the company, played the leading role of the stepmother Claudia, as she did when this ballet was last performed here a decade ago. She told me she’s treasured that memory, and now that the time has come for her to retire as a fulltime ballerina, this revival is the perfect way to end this chapter of her life.

Choreographically, the role presents enormous challenges. Fumero made it look effortless. The role’s dramatic range is large and complex. She made it all believable. She was Claudia. I’ve enjoyed her work throughout the years. I think this performance was her greatest.

That said, it would be natural to view the four demons who serve Claudia as secondary roles, if only because the dancers are faceless under black masks and head coverings. But wow! William Bessler, Garrett Glassman, Emery Meroni, and Jackson Mitchell danced fast and ferocious, wielding long poles with black drapery attached; pushing and climbing through spidery apple trees; manipulating a haunted doorway concealing the magic mirror; and energizing every onstage nook and cranny.

Strong Snow White

As Snow White, Jennifer Hackbarth played a strong young woman not easily bested by demons or a jealous stepmother. It was one of this show’s admirable revisions to the Disney version. Sure, Snow White is a ballerina balancing and spinning on the tips of her toes and lifted high by a guy who likes to leap. But Hackbarth brought that up to date. Her every step seemed a personal choice.

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A severed apple on the front curtain of Uihlein Hall was the image we could ponder while Andrews Sill conducted composer Philip Feeney’s thrilling overture.

The curtain rose to reveal a scrim on which white doves were projected, flying past a woman, played by Lahna Vanderbush, resting beneath a tree. Suddenly a sparkling mirror, like a falling star, lands in her lap. Visions appear when she stares at the mirror. An apple farmer, gently danced by Marko Micov, meets her, and they fall in love. They partner in a fine duet to luscious music. Soon there’s a daughter beside them, confidently danced by Milwaukee Ballet School student Evelyn Talen. This is Snow White, named by her mom for those white-as-snow doves that seemed to her like harbingers of love.

Years pass, and mom dies. Hackbarth enters as an older Snow White, living happily in solidarity with a community of apple farmers like her dad. It was a chance for us to enjoy the company enjoying their performing lives.

Hunting for that Mirror

Suddenly, three white doves played by Natalie Martin, Kanaon Nomura, and Akari Tagawa from Milwaukee Ballet’s second company dance across the field in obvious distress, pursued by demons and a raven that transforms into a woman. It’s Claudia, of course, still hunting for that heaven-sent mirror.

Claudia lures Snow White’s dad into a beautiful duet and soon she’s Snow White’s stepmother. The demons, meanwhile, find and change the mirror from a hand-held piece to an open window hidden by haunted house doors. For Claudia, beautiful is synonymous with desirable. If Snow White is more desirable than Claudia, Snow White wins the beauty content. Therefore, stepmom Claudia must seduce her rival’s boyfriend Gustav.

Josiah Cook made Gustav loveable by focusing on precision and intention, and never showing off. Deeply ashamed of himself for betraying Snow White, he flees into the woods, denying Claudia the chance to publicize her triumph. So, Claudia orders her husband to murder Snow White. Instead, dad sends his daughter into the woods to hide. So, Claudia sends her demons to murder dad. An alarming orchestral climax closes the act.

In Disney’s famous version, it’s dwarven lumberjacks who welcome Snow White into their community. Pink replaces them with a community of “outcasts from society” who look exactly like the company dancers and students they are. Snow White feels right at home. Gustav arrives to everyone’s delight. He and Snow White unite in a grand pas de deux with extremely challenging solo variations and a finale with sensational lifts that drew cheers from the audience. Freedom means dancing as equals. Love makes us beautiful.

Claudia’s demons kill Snow White with the poisoned apple. Her coffin rises to great heights supported by tree limbs. Gustav battles Claudia and pushes her into the magic mirror. He resurrects Snow White with a kiss for the grandest of grand pas de deux, with lifts that defy description and define true beauty.