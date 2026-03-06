The Competing Choreographers of Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Genesis’

× Expand Photo by Rachel Malehorn Milwaukee Ballet rehearses Genesis (2026) The Milwaukee Ballet Company rehearses for 'Genesis' in the studio (2026)

In “Genesis,” Milwaukee Ballet’s biannual international choreographic competition, three professional choreographers are each assigned eight Milwaukee Ballet dancers—names drawn from a hat, four male, four female—with whom they must create from scratch an impactful 20-minute dance in three and a half weeks. A distinguished panel of artistic directors of major dance companies picks the winner. In addition to a monetary prize, that artist will return next season to create a full-length Milwaukee Ballet world premiere.

Because the Audience Favorite also receives a monetary prize, “who did you vote for” is the question on everybody’s lips as we leave the Pabst Theatre. That responsibility requires us to pay close attention, and to think, feel, and ask what these artists are up to. We can learn a little more about ourselves in the process, as well as about the possibilities of ballet today.

This is why I’ve loved “Genesis” ever since artistic director Michael Pink devised the competition 20 years ago. This year, over 60 choreographers from across the planet applied to compete. Choosing three wasn’t easy, Pink says.

Three Contenders

Those three are Julia Feldman, Lauren Flower, and Loughton Prior. It’s the first time in Milwaukee for each of them. They’d been here just a week and a half when I interviewed them. They’d shaped their works with the dancers. Now they could polish and refine.

Flower’s piece is titled Inner Symphony. “I like to create work that makes someone move forward in their seat,” she says. A company artist with Oregon Ballet Theatre, she began her professional career in 2012 as a dancer with Ballet Arizona, and in 2015 had the opportunity to choreograph a five-minute piece for that company. It was her “ah-ha moment,” she says, “when I knew I needed to keep exploring how this is who I am.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

“It’s a forever learning process,” she continues. “I’m forever learning what I want to create, what I want to say, and how to communicate through dance. I’ve known about ‘Genesis’ for years and always seen it as this incredible opportunity. I finally felt confident enough to apply this season, and I’m glad I did.”

Her Inner Symphony reflects the whirlwind meeting with her cast. “I told them on Day One, I want to get to know you and let’s see how things develop. Just as I’d hoped, a story arc happened. Each dancer in the piece now is having a different experience, tapping into relations with other dancers, or into their own thoughts about ‘how do we stay true to who we are while connecting with others along the way?’”

Choreographic Excellence

Expand Photo by Rachel Malehorn Milwaukee Ballet company rehearses 'Genesis' The Milwaukee Ballet Company rehearses for 'Genesis' in the studio (2026)

Feldman’s piece is titled Romantiques. “I want every audience member to receive it in a way that makes sense to them,” she says. She’s danced with Sacramento Ballet since 2010, and since 2012 has choreographed every year for that company’s annual concert of works by company dancers, earning a widespread reputation for choreographic excellence. Two years ago, she danced the female lead in the Sacramento production of Michael Pink’s Dracula.

“‘Genesis’ has gained a really significant reputation as an opportunity for emerging choreographers to work with professional dancers,” she says. “I’m beyond honored to work with the artists here. They’re true artists.”

Romantiques is inspired by the music of four women composers of the romantic era: Emilie Mayer, Mel Bonis, Amy Beach, and Louise Farrenc. “Amongst many other things, I look at choreography as an opportunity to share music,” Feldman explains. “I think it’s valuable to expose classical works that aren’t regularly programmed. It’s also important to build a world where dancers can express their own human reactions and complexities to the music.”

Pulling Petals

Prior’s title is Tear the Petals. “We’re pulling the petals off ourselves to reveal what’s underneath and raw, like the core of our being,” he says. Born in Australia, trained in New Zealand, he’s loved his years as a dancer and choreographer with Royal New Zealand Ballet. Now he’s based in London. “I’ve put the ballet shoes away,” he says. “I’m just creating. I’ve followed Michael’s work for quite some time because he worked with New Zealand Ballet quite extensively. So, it’s fantastic that I’m here.”

He describes the genesis of Tear the Petals: “I was thinking how as humans we give meaning to objects. That made me think of what a flower represents within relationships. He loves me, he loves me not. We pull something beautiful apart to measure the certainty of our connection. In bruising something beautiful and perfect, we’re creating something as fantastical and erotic as a cushion of rose petals. Then we make love.

“It’s very athletic, technically challenging and very fast,” he adds. “The work is in point shoes, so that heightens the romanticism of the line. It’s definitely not classical. It’s a deconstruction of form. It’s kind of … It’s me.”

Performances are March 13-15 at the Pabst Theatre. For information, times and tickets, visit milwaukeeballet.org, or call the Milwaukee Ballet box office at 414.902.2103, or email tickets@milwaukeeballet.org