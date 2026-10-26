The Firekeeper by Lia Smith-Redmann’s Dance Company is a Big Encouraging Hug

× Expand Photo courtesy of Smith-Redmann Dance Company Smith-Redmann Dance Company - The Firekeeper (2026) Smith-Redmann Dance Company performs "The Firekeeper" by Lia Smith-Redman (2026)

October 17, 2026 will live in history for the Smith-Redmann Dance Company of Fish Creek, Wisconsin. That’s the day this group of young dance virtuosos presented their first-ever, full-length concert as a professional nonprofit company.

Titled The Firekeeper, this was a fully original, hour-long, contemporary dance drama by Lia Smith-Redmann, the company’s 24-year-old founder and artistic director. She’d dreamed up the story, constructed the recorded accompaniment from cuts of orchestral works she’d loved and collected over time, and directed her nine, young women dancer-actors in an all-stops-out performance at the Calvary Presbyterian Church in Downtown Milwaukee.

The Firekeeper deserves to be seen far and wide. It’s in three impassioned acts without intermission. It’s never dance for dance’s sake. Every movement is in service to the show’s world and story. I was fully captivated and supplied my own interpretation as I watched. It was only when it ended that I read the synopsis printed in the program.

There was no scenery, just the wide expanse of church floor backed by stairs that lead to a narrow, raised area, fit for an altar, with an imposing doorway in the back wall. At floor level, doors on either side of the room allowed the dancers to enter and exit. Lighting designer Colin Gawronski brought this empty space to dream life.

First, a small, frightened community of barefoot dancers in casual contemporary dress arrive, shivering with cold. Their boss arrives and orders them to work in different groupings, patterns, speeds, lifts, spins, leaps, their arms swinging violently, as if in epileptic seizures. “They’re in hell,” I thought.

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Testing, Exploring

A tiny red spotlight appears, as if held by some invisible hand above the audience, landing on each dancer’s body, testing, exploring. This can’t be good, I knew.

The frightened citizens hold or carry one another, as if that could save them. When they move in unison, it’s like their souls are ruptured. Finally, they face the audience in a line. Whatever is pointing that red light selects its victim. She tries to escape. The others won’t let her. They grab, pull, drag, or shove every part of her body. She’s flipped into the air, caught, and deposited at the feet of the boss as the music reaches a climax. They stab her. She’s frozen in place.

A dancer enters through the altar doorway. She picks up the frozen body, brings it toward the audience, lifts it over her shoulder, and spins into darkness. “Wow,” I scribbled in my notebook. “It’s terrific physical theatre.”

From the synopsis: “Townspeople…driven by starvation and moral famine… closely watched by their callous leader… a sacrifice chosen by an all-seeing invisible identity… trapped for a cannibalistic finale… suddenly, a spirit appears at the pinnacle of the sacrament…the King of the Kurents has arrived through a portal of time and memory.”

Sacrificial Victim

Expand Photo courtesy of Smith-Redmann Dance Company Smith-Redmann Dance Company - The Firekeeper (2026) Smith-Redmann Dance Company performs "The Firekeeper" by Lia Smith-Redman (2026)

Slow orchestral music and a woman vocalist draw us into act two. Our sacrificial victim, played by dancer Elise Leonard, is revived through ritual breathing by four dancers in rose-violent shepherdess dress. To echoing bell-like music and a child’s voice, they lift and carry her. Faster music brings a playful trio onstage. “Mischievous spirits,” as the synopsis describes them, “remind her how to find joy and sensuality through play.” The King of the Kurents arrives and inspires a dance celebration with virtuosic leaps and partnering. “The folkdances of a mad, magical world,” I scribble. “From hell to heaven.”

All but two partiers leave. Our heroine—her name is Ridley—watches them dance a spellbinding ballet to violins and orchestra. It’s a love scene, graceful and strong. The lovers dance solos for one another and partner one another. Ridley is drawn to them, but they slip away as the festival crowd bursts back with new music and choreographic inventions. Ridley makes herself a student of their loving fellowship and learns to conjure “soul fire.”

Synopsis: “The King of the Kurents invites Ridley to join their world forever, but Ridley determines she must go back to her people and rescue them.”

Conjuring Fire

We enter act three where “Ridley finds her people sick, dying, and desolate, overruled by a technological force they cannot see or fight,” reads the Synopsis. She revives them with fire, and teach them to conjure fire, “using their collective power to cast out the artificial intelligence enslaving them.”

To ferocious drumming, dancers fall dead on their backs. Thunk! It was scary. With fire, the dead tribe revives to rapturous music. There’s the sound of rain. A baptism? The cast fills the stage with virtuosic show dancing. Then a blackout and cheers from the audience.

“We’re OK, we’re alive, we’re connected. This show is a hug,” I scribbled. A big, encouraging, much needed hug from a new generation of dance artists. Really, the creativity, energy and skill were non-stop. It was a staggering performance.

For information on the company and its upcoming performances, visit smithredmanndances.weebly.com