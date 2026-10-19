The Kinnickinnic River Stars in Wild Space’s ‘InSite: En Route’

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna En Route - Wild Space Dance Company (2026) Wild Space Dance Company performs 'En Route' along the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee's Pulaski Park (2026).

Wild Space Dance Company’s newest site-specific, outdoor dance adventure was set in Pulaski Park on Milwaukee’s South Side. Titled En Route, it took us on foot through a good chunk of parkland along the winding Kinnickinnic River. The river, newly restored to its natural state, was the star.

The light rain that preceded the opening night performance had stopped by showtime. A light jacket kept me warm. Clear directions on the Wild Space website helped me find parking close to the show’s start point. A lengthy stone staircase along the river’s edge served as bleacher-like audience seating.

Excellent lighting by Colin Gawronski cast a quiet spell along the river. A similar stone staircase lined the opposite shore. Wild Space artistic director Dan Schuchart, towel in hand, wiped a seating spot on the stone steps for me. I believe every audience member was similarly ushered.

Lights darkened. Across the narrow river, saxophonist Nick Zoulek appeared in a spotlight. He improvised hymnlike accompaniment as dancers with silver buckets came slowly down the stairs to the shoreline across from us. They scooped up water and poured it back in different arrangements at varying angles.

Quadrupled in Rhythm

Expand Photo by Mark Frohna En Route - Wild Space Dance Company (2026) Wild Space Dance Company performs 'En Route' along the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee's Pulaski Park (2026).

Zoulek’s music quadrupled in rhythm. Atop the slope, others danced and descended, too far away to see faces clearly. It was about body positions, and the size and speed of increasingly athletic moves. The bucket actions intensified. Water was hurled across the river. Peace returned. The dancers washed themselves off in the river, which became a lovely mirror. I enjoyed their reflections.

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Schuchart’s choreography for this compelling opening section provided structures for improvisation. It was about presence and decision-making in a challenging site, all heightened by Zoulek’s music. It drew me to watch and listen.

Then, “Follow the fellow with the green light,” someone said helpfully. I did that, along with a sizeable number of audience members. Others set off in a different direction. My group found a path to a gently lighted area that featured a knee-high stone wall guarding lush plant-life. There were benches for seating, but I and a few others chose to lean against the wall of a small building there; quite possibly an outhouse.

Choreographer Sabrina Lina Conchi, freshly graduated from UWM’s Dance Department, stood on the low wall. It was barely wide enough for both feet, but she began to dance slowly to recorded Mexican folk-dance music. A second young woman moved beside the wall from the opposite end. Each held a basket of flowers. On and off the wall, the two began a slow duet, approaching, retreating, circling. They put down their baskets and danced a kind of tappy Mexican folk dance, then offered each other a flower.

Dancing on the Bridge

My group moved onto a bridge arching high above the river. We stood in single file against the railing, looking back and forth as Elisabeth Roskopf and Alisha Jihn began to dance at opposite ends of the long bridge, moving smoothy toward center. They danced just inches from audience members, sometimes athletically, always with joy. It was a dance about bridging, built for a bridge.

Still on the bridge, we crossed to the opposite railing to watch three dancers on the nearby grass move in the shadow-casting glow of a park lamp. An empty children’s playground served as background for some unaccompanied contemporary dance work. Suddenly, a loud, recorded, crashing sound of rushing water sent them running off, and set the theme for the following dance by soloist Ishmael Konney, a native of Ghana, a land which has seen disastrous flooding.

We moved further down the bridge to watch him moving fluidly to recorded music so refreshing that I had to sway along. He seemed a creature who belonged in nature, bathing in the waters of life.

Suddenly, loud drum beating interrupted him. His movement turned violent. Crouching, leaping, spinning, he fought to escape some oncoming watery disaster. At last, the shimmering cymbals that accompanied his exit into darkness were drowned by audience cheers.

We made our way to an outdoor basketball court where three performers from Milwaukee Rhythm Skaters danced on roller skates to pop music, twirling and gliding, backwards and forwards, on one foot or both, and even tap dancing. Nothing Olympic, just nicely uplifting.

At last, the combined audiences arrived at the river’s edge opposite the shore we’d started from. The underwater rocks and plant life were beautiful there. In the distance, human creatures called dancers cavorted on the bridge we’d crossed, then approached us carrying buckets with lamps inside. They entered the shallow river, scooping, pouring, their upper bodies dancing to Zoulek’s soaring sax. They disappeared around a curve and reappeared atop the bridge. They poured their bucketfuls of water back into the river below. The show was over.

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I wanted to see it again, this time in sunlight.