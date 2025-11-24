Three Point Project’s Soul-Bearing Dance Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Three Point Project You Don’t Hear It Do You? - Three Point Project Three Point Project performs 'You Don’t Hear It Do You?' at The Gage (2025)

“Fierce” is the word my companion whispered, as the audience’s cheers for Three Point Project’s dance concert at The Gage quieted. Like that audience, we were thrilled that these young women dancers and choreographers had so unashamedly spilled their guts, exposing their pains, angers, fears, and—yes—faith in the value of art and community. What future, what country, what planet awaits them?

You Don’t Hear It Do You? was the concert’s title. Indeed, you didn’t hear it. This was showing, not telling. We understood through movement and the looks in dancers’ eyes. This wasn’t about technique, though that was high level. Skills were used to deepen empathy.

For me, it was also an education in contemporary pop music. The show’s 16 pieces were accompanied by recordings of mostly young, experimental, indie music artists I’d never heard of. Remarkable, substantial stuff, not the music I hear from the bars in my neighborhood.

Three Point Project’s founder, artistic director and lead choreographer Ashley Tomaszewski welcomed us, and thanked her company’s dancers for wearing the many hats required to make a show like this one possible. She thanked The Gage for offering this good-sized room, with a family-friendly bar upstairs, for this professional performance, the first ever held in what’s billed as a wedding venue.

Films, Dance and Music

Three Point Project performs 'You Don't Hear It Do You?' at The Gage (2025)

A hundred and fifty-some comfortable chairs were arranged in a gentle curve, creating a relatively shallow playing space backed by a wall with a large video screen. The concert included four films. Three were by cinematographer and sound manager Kyle Thurow, and featured company dancers. The fourth was by friends from Los Angeles’ Indigo Dance Company.

The concert began with a preshow of two films and three live performances by, altogether, 19 high-school-aged girls from the company’s preprofessional training program. Invisible in Multitude introduced them wearing black slips and barefoot. In choreography by Tomaszewski, their excellent extensions, challenging lifts, and expansive floor work was indistinguishable from that of professional dancers. Every dancer in each transformative moment deserved our full attention.

Then Fable, a film choreographed by Jo Brockway, a dancer from the main company, gave us the dancers in close-ups, looking happy in wintry outdoor settings and hard at work in the dance studio. Then Slip Away brought them all back onstage, each an individual “assisted by” Tomaszewski, dancing up close and personal.

Something to Live For

A second film followed, titled Something to Live For. Choreographed and directed by Tomaszewski, the high-schoolers moved to the piano and spoken word “musical poetry” of Dallas-based Ethan Jewell. We heard a phone ring unanswered, and the typical recorded message, followed by the caller’s voice: “I don’t feel like I belong … If you get a chance, give me a call. I love you.”

Then Painkillers, a ferocious preshow finale choreographed by Brockway to music by Rainbow Kitten Surprise. It set the tone for the professional company’s program which followed immediately.

Brockway, Emma Domacinovich, Jade Eitel, Greta Jenkins and Charlotte Reynolds took the stage for Icy Violence, choreographed by young Los Angeles artist Madi Thomas to music by Sad Night Dynamite. With fast rapid shifts of weight, rhythm, and impulse, the dancers revealed themselves in individual seizures. Each understood what the others were feeling and gave full support.

Domacinovich performed a wrenching solo titled Exile, choreographed by Brockway to music by awfultune. Clutching her chest and stomach, and pushing her body to extremes, she tried to wipe, beat, or kick away anguish.

Passionate Minimalism

Three Point Project performs 'You Don't Hear It Do You?' at The Gage (2025)

Internal Dissonance, choreographed by Tomaszewski for Eitel and Jenkins to Max Richter’s passionate minimalist piano, showed the dancers’ need for connection. It was so strongly performed that I could barely pay attention to the accompanying film by Dani Burd and her Los Angeles dancers until these words appeared on screen: “Wake up! Wake Up! I am who I am!”

The Noise Within, a truly fierce self-choreographed solo by Tomaszewski to musical noises by Audiomachine, was the scary, driven inspiration for this entire concert. How can you allow yourself to feel all that’s happening in our country now?

At the end, she throws her wracked body through the air to the floor, and the dance titled You Don’t Hear It Do You begins. Company dancers seat her in a chair, collapse, then lift and carry her in hellish light.

I’m Sorry for What I Say When It Gets Cold followed intermission. Chicagoan Johnie Boxell choreographed it in collaboration with the professional company and preprofessional trainee Lily Ryerson. In solos and group work with touches of contemporary ballet, the work evolved into images of sorrow and consolation. The youngsters looked old as they left. Brockway and Domacinovich stayed for The Truth Is Rare, danced in a hug.

A film and three more dances continued to show what we normally hide inside. No forced happy ending, but we understand that they’ll help one another. Love matters.