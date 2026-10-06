Wild Space Dance Company’s Free Immersive Performance in Pulaski Park

× Expand Photo by Rae Zimmerli via Wild Space Dance Company - Facebook Wild Space Dance Company at Pulaski Park

At 40 years old, Wild Space Dance Company remains true to its name and founding vision: the creation of dances at sites never meant to house them. The 40th season opens October 9 with a free, fully immersive outdoor performance in Pulaski Park on Milwaukee’s South Side. The forecast is beautiful: low 60s, no rain.

The Kinnickinnic River runs through the park. Artistic Director Dan Schuchart embraced the site in part because the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District, working with activist groups like the Milwaukee Riverkeepers and the KK River Neighbors in Action, recently restored the river to its natural state, removing concert side walls and replanting indigenous Wisconsin foliage.

“And there’s a beautiful walking bridge over the river,” Schuchart tells me. “It’s a really active park, right in the middle of a vibrant community, well-loved by its neighborhood. There are always people walking through, playing basketball and soccer, and kids in the playground. We’re excited to be there with the community.”

Dancing in the Open

The concert is titled InSite: En Route “It’s a little tour of the park,” he says, “but it won’t be as far a walk as some other places we’ve gone.”

The concert has three sections. In the first, the audience will be invited to sit on bleacher-like stone steps at the river’s edge. The dancers will perform on the opposite side of the river. This section is collaboratively choreographed by Schuchart and a dozen company dancers, leaving room for inspired improvisation with live accompaniment by the brilliant Tim Russel and his electronic keyboard.

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The middle section is the tour. “It’s more of a choose-your-own-adventure,” Schuchart explains. “You’ll walk into the park and find dance installations in different places, pieces that are more choreographed, about 5-8 minutes long. You’ll be invited to watch, but we won’t prescribe a place to view them from. You can watch from different places, maybe change locations during the dance, see it from different angles. You get to choose what you want to see and how you want to see it.”

“There are four pieces,” he continues. “You can discover and watch them in any order. They’ll repeat, so everyone will have the chance to get to everything. Two will happen at a time. As they finish, we’ll have some interlude actions, and then the other two will happen simultaneously. Then the first two will repeat. Then the second two. You could find a spot to watch two at the same time and see how they relate.”

“Each dance is very different,” he continues. “Part of our InSite program is to give a wide range of artists the opportunity to share their work. It’s also a chance for them to create site specific work. For example, the Milwaukee Rhythm Skaters will perform a trio on roller skates on the outdoor basketball court.”

Think About Water

Choreographer Ishmael Konney is from Ghana. He’s on faculty at UWM in the Dance Department. His piece is inspired by the Kinnickinnic restoration and the fact that, before its removal, the concrete had caused problems with flooding.

“He’s been thinking about the dualities of water,” Schuchart says. “How we need it for sustaining life, but also its destructive capacity. He resonated with that because they have very similar situations in Ghana, dealing with bad flooding. He’s done work in the past that’s had those same themes.”

Elisabeth Roskopf is longtime Wild Space dance artist and collaborator. Adopted as a South Korean newborn by Wisconsin parents, she’ll choreograph and perform a multicultural duet with Alisha Jihn, a Taiwanese American dance artist and current visiting professor at UWM.

The fourth piece is choreographed by Sabrina Lina Conchi, a recent UWM Dance graduate and former student of Schuchart. “She does Ballet Folklorico,” he tells me. “It’s a fusion piece blending Folklorico with some hip hop and some contemporary work. She’ll use recorded traditional Mexican music related to those particular dance styles. She’s made a duet.”

The Milwaukee Rhythm skaters will also use recorded music. Russell will somehow accompany the others live, as well as the finale which will take place back at the river and on the walking bridge. It’s co-choreographed by Schuchart and the dancers, with lots of room for improvising. “And we’re going to go into the river a little bit at the end,” he hints.

The show runs about 90 minutes. There’s a preshow talk a half hour before each performance with members of Milwaukee Riverkeeper and the Kinnickinnic River Neighbors in Action groups about the work of their organizations and the history of our rivers.

InSite: En Route opens the season, but in September Wild Space created a frolicking sight-specific opener for the Hayrake Ballet at Wormfarm Institute in Reedsburg. That ballet featured 18 farmers driving tractors creatively among hay bales to Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty rendered live by an orchestra and opera singer.

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Performances are Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 10 at 4 and 7 p.m., starting at the north end of Pulaski Park at 2677 S. 16th St. Visit wildspacedance.org for further information.