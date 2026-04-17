Wild Space Dance Goes Beyond the Moon

× Expand Photo by Jeff Pearcy Beyond the Shimmer - Wild Space Dance Company (2026) Wild Space Dance Company performs 'Beyond the Shimmer' (2026)

What an evening! At 7:07 p.m. Central Time on Friday, April 10, the splashdown that ended the Artemis 2 crew’s historic 10-day flight around the moon occurred. Twenty-three minutes later, Wild Space Dance Company’s outer space adventure Beyond the Shimmer took off, set against a sunset-lighted downtown skyline as viewed through the massive windows of Milwaukee’s Jan Serr Studio Theatre. I don’t know what word describes the show. Majestic?

Dazzling, certainly, in the ability of each of the company’s 10 dancers to remember and perfectly execute their ever-changing individual movements for an unbroken 60-some minutes. Dazzling, too, in each moment of Colin Gawronski’s lighting.

Surprising, for sure, as dimly-lit dancers used a huge fan placed flat and facing upwards on a rolling platform to blow a spotlighted, sparkling silver mylar sheet and hold it fluttering just below the two-storied ceiling as all else darkened.

Ahead of Time

Expand Photo by Jeff Pearcy Beyond the Shimmer - Wild Space Dance Company (2026) Wild Space Dance Company performs 'Beyond the Shimmer' (2026)

Artistic Director Dan Schuchart choreographed the title show in collaboration with the dancers. He also danced an opening solo created for him from scratch by guest choreographer Alexandra Barbier over the course of 48 hours. Titled few things ahead of time: Dan’s Wild Space, it somehow fit the outer space world of Beyond the Shimmer, although that was never Barbier’s intention. She hadn’t seen the work-in-process, nor had she ever seen Schuchart dance.

This was her third short solo in a series she plans to create with individual dancers across the country, limiting herself in each case to just two days from meeting in the studio to final rehearsal. As musical accompaniment for Dan’s Wild Space, she chose La Ritournelle, an eight-minute love song by the French singer-songwriter Sébastien Tellier with the lyric “we make love on the grass under the moon.”

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Schuchart tiptoed in along the sill of the giant window that constitutes the theatre’s back wall, as if measuring space with his arms, hands and fingers, exploring his place here, lovely in the sunset lighting, and worked his way downstage.

“Mind if I stand this close to you?” he asks us. “Can we go for a walk together?” With his arm around an invisible partner, he expresses his love. “Should we lay down together?” He lays on his back, looks at us, then sits up and says, “I could sit here all day.” I felt the same.

Humble, Not Flashy

Now he’s back at the window, dancing casually to Tellier’s song. Now in big, fast, human moves, humble, not flashy, he bounces, swinging his arms and spinning like you’d do at home when no one’s around and your favorite song is playing. He unties his long hair, pantomimes a microphone, pretends he’s a rock star, and lip-syncs the song to us. Then back at the window and tying his hair back, he runs us, all in good fun, just silly and real. He is who he is, and you love him as light fades. We’re left with the darkening cityscape

A black curtain is drawn across most of the windows, and a projection screen descends. Texts, some by Ambrose Schulte, some by Brian Rott, intermittently appear there in bits and pieces during Beyond the Shimmer, which begins now with the first of a series of cosmic musical accompaniments.

A trip through outer space, of course, is a metaphor for the trip we call life. “There was a time when nothing existed. Then everything began, and everything was new. I danced. I was seen. I celebrated. I breathed with purpose. I felt at peace. I was whole. There was a time when being was all that mattered.” So begins Schulte’s writings.

Later, from Rott: “Waking before alarms, my dreams already in orbit. Memorizing procedures into familiar prayers. Running simulations, fear dissolving into muscle memory.” And later, “I laugh at sad things and cry for happy. My feelings unmuzzle too freely. Is gravity already loosening?” Still later, “Accepting control is a story we rehearse. Becoming a question awaiting an answer.”

What words can describe what it’s like to be the first humans to see the moon’s dark side?

I’m back to that loss of words I mentioned earlier to describe an hour of dancing beneath those texts. A stern looking dancer repeats a masterful arabesque over and over. Dancers look upward in quiet, still wonder. There isn’t a story. It’s mystery and feeling and shimmering mylar and turquoise lighting and frightening booms in the soundtrack. Its spotlights shined by dancers onto mirror balls balanced by dancers. Planets? Stars? Moons? Nothing lasts. There’s always more than one thing happening. By the time I scribble a note to describe it, it’s gone.

There’s slow, loving, full-bodied partnering accompanied by the wordless singing of women. There’s a family of dance artists who are showing in movement what they’ve learned from what they’ve lived through. It’s going to the moon to see the earth.