2023 Holiday Gift Guide

American Beauty

414-808-0005

2710 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee

We are one-of-a-kind shop with lots of heart—the perfect place to find a unique gift for the holidays! Provider of semi-precious gemstones, hand-blown glass, metaphysical objects, healing tools, and art from local artists. Come check us out on Milwaukee’s beautiful East Side. Receive 20% off on Saturdays. Students with college ID receive 10% off any time. Open 6 days a week!

Art Bar

722 E. Burleigh St., Milwaukee

414-372-7880

facebook.com/artbarmke/

artbarwonderland.com

Give the gift of original art this holiday. Mini Tiny Art @ Tiny Prices is the largest local small art show of its kind. Over 150 juried talented artists have created small art pieces (under 8” x 8”) and everything is priced under $100. Select from over 700 pieces on display and 1,500 items in back-up stock, the show is replenished daily and has something for everyone. Art Bar is open daily at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. on weekends. All credit cards accepted; the show runs until Dec. 31.

Blue Dream Vape & Smoke

2865 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee

262-267-7949

bluedreamvapemilwaukee.com

Blue Dream Vape & Smoke has everything you need to celebrate this holiday season. With the best prices in Milwaukee and a wide selection, you’ll save time and money. We offer delivery!

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

C3 Designs

2110 10th Ave., South Milwaukee

414-764-3892

c3-designs.com

C3 Designs is the best jewelry store in the Milwaukee area to help with your holiday gift giving ideas. Store owner Chris Jensen is a nationally award-winning jewelry designer who has won over 25 awards for his custom creations. His design team at C3 Designs can help you choose the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for this holiday season.

Discount Liquor

5031 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee

414-545-2175

919 N. Barstow Ave., Waukesha

262-547-7525

discountliquorinc.com

Discount liquor is your one-stop shop for all your gift-giving with our expansive selection of 8,000 wines, 4,000 liquors and 2,000 beers. Check out our huge variety of holiday liquor, beer and wine gift sets perfect for friends, co-workers and loved ones. Find out why we have been voted the best for 22 years running.

Discourse Coffee

1020 N. Broadway, Milwaukee

discourse.coffee

@discoursemke

Discourse is an avant garde re-reimaging of the American coffee house, celebrating barista skill and creativity. Join us in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee, to experience coffee, tea, and house-made pastry beyond your wildest imagination.

FIFTH-MAIN

1550 W. Mequon Road, Mequon

262-242-2110

118 N. Franklin St., Port Washington

262-536-4300

174 S. Main St., Thiensville

262-302-4226

fifth-main.com

FIFTH-MAIN brings together both new and pre-owned designer, vintage, couture and contemporary fashion essentials. Our eco-conscious mission extends the life of luxury products, bringing “green” fashion to our community. All pre-owned items sold at FIFTH-MAIN are acquired from our customers through our Retail Buying Counter. Safer and easier than consignment. FIFTH-MAIN is unlike any other shop. Visit us today to Trade-In & Trade-Up to see for yourself! Your local source for luxury.

Galleria Greendale

5640 Parking St., Greendale

414-344-8244

galleriagreendale.com

Galleria Greendale is one of Milwaukee’s newest art boutiques, featuring the talented work of more than 80 artists from across the U.S. It is located among the charming shops of Historic Downtown Greendale, Wis., established in 1938. Galleria Greendale is known for its unique jewelry, sculpture, decorative accessories ­and its new Art-to-Wear apparel! Stop in soon!

Goody Gourmets

6369 N. Green Bay Ave., Glendale

414-236-5165

goodygourmets.com

Our gourmet goodies are made fresh from the best ingredients by our friendly staff. With a tremendous variety of gourmet flavors, Goody Gourmets truly has something for everyone. Experience a medley of mouthwatering treats and a touch of classy, old-fashioned service every time you visit. Goody Gourmets popcorn is perfect for gifts, snacks, and celebrations. And did we mention that we also have hand dipped chocolates?

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal St., Milwaukee

877-436-8738

harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum.html

Breakfast with Santa! Premium shopping and unique gifts at the Harley-Davidson® Shop and H-D Factory Outlet! Fun family photo ops, interactive exhibits and so much more! Come celebrate the holidays on the H-D Museum campus. Visit HDMuseum.com for more information (or to book your breakfast with the jolly old elf).

Healium Hot Yoga

Healium Hot Yoga—West Allis

6679 W. National Ave., West Allis,

414-616-1106

healiumhotyoga.com/hhy-west-allis

Healium Hot Yoga—Bay View

2534 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

414-232-2165

healiumhotyoga.com/hhy-bay-view

Healium Restore

435 E. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee

414-232-2165

healiumhotyoga.com/restore-bay-view

Healium HIIT

2865 Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

414-309-0472

healiumhotyoga.com/hiit-bay-view

Give the gift of Healium Yoga and HIIT this season! Our “5 Class Pack” is on-sale Nov. 24-Dec. 31. Our class packs work at our new Healium Hot Yoga-West Allis studio, in addition to all three of our Bay View locations—Healium Restore, Healium HIIT, and Helium Hot Yoga. 2023 Best of MKE Finalist!

The Jewelers Guild

2408 E. St. Francis Ave., St. Francis

414-488-2727

jewelersguild.biz

Milwaukee’s most unique jewelry store has brilliant holiday gifts available for you in their gallery showroom: rubies, opals, sapphires and diamonds. Located just off KK on St. Francis Ave. They offer custom designs, repairs, and appraisals as well as their special Make Your Own Wedding Ring project for you! Local handmade jewelry by our masterful designers, Goldsmiths and Jewelers. Check out the Online Store.

Knuckleheads

2949 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee

414-962-3052

knuckleheads.shop

Stop by Knuckleheads and check out their large variety of Wellness products! Stop by and take 25%-75% off select items Dec 1-Jan 1. Visit on a Saturday or Sunday and enjoy discounted Wellness products! Discover why Knuckleheads is voted “Best of Milwaukee” Best Head Shop, Vape Shop AND CBD Shop 2019-2022!

Mb Squared Photography

Easy-to-frame 8”x8”, 12.5”x12.5” photography art prints, as well as drink coasters/magnets, and stickers, are available for purchase online, or at local holiday markets and events. Milwaukee, Greater Wisconsin and Midwest region is highlighted. When shopping online you may select free pickup in Bay View (Milwaukee), or delivery within Milwaukee County with shipping for a small fee.

Milwaukee Makers Market

milwaukeemakersmarket.com

Dec. 17: “Milwaukee Makers Market Holiday Pop-Up” at Discovery World

Milwaukee Makers Market encourages shopping Small Local Businesses this Holiday Season! On Saturday Dec. 17 at Discovery World from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The Market will feature over 50 Local Businesses including art, jewelry, soaps, clothing, candles, unique gifts, Milwaukee themed accessories and more! Admission to the Market is free!More information online.

Milwaukee Paw Pass

A perfect gift for dog lovers! The Paw Pass is a discount book featuring deals from local dog-friendly bars, breweries, and restaurants. Explore experiences around Milwaukee with your furry friend! Visit fetchpawpass.com for more information.

MobCraft Beer

505 S. Fifth St., Milwaukee

414-488-2019

mobcraftbeer.com

Celebrate the countdown to the holiday season with MobCraft beer! Each box will have 24 unique brews, making it the perfect gift for the craft beer lovers in your life with 8 limited release beers, 3 barrel-aged beers, 6 year-round beers and 7 collaboration beers. Preorder now bit.ly/mobcraftadvent

re:Craft and Relic

Handmade Holiday Mini Market at The Gage

1139 S 70th St, West Allis

recraftandrelic.com

This special re:Craft and Relic event features 40+ artists and makers of handmade goods, just in time to cross some names off your holiday shopping list! Enjoy good eats and sweet treats from Tots on the Street and Sweetly Baked and grab an Old Fashioned or a Moscow Mule at the Gage bar. December 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $3 at the door / kids 12 and under free. Tickets available online.

Ultratwist Vintage

7730 W. National Ave., Milwaukee

ultratwistvintage.com

Ultratwist Vintage is the place to find true vintage clothing, as well as new retro-inspired, and recycled clothing in sizes XS-4X. From classic silhouettes to bold prints and bright colors, we’ve got style with a twist so you can wear your personality!

Visage Facial Plastic Surgery

19275 West Capitol Drive, Suite 205, Brookfield

(262) 701-7040

myfacialplasticsurgeon.com

While you're checking off your holiday shopping list, don't forget yourself! At Visage Facial Plastic Surgery, we can help you look radiant this holiday season with a facial peel, Dysport or dermal filler treatment. Mention the Shepherd Express when booking to receive a free skincare product at your appointment (while supplies last).