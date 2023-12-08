Illustration by Tim Czerniakowski
2023 Holiday Gift Guide
American Beauty
- 414-808-0005
- 2710 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee
We are one-of-a-kind shop with lots of heart—the perfect place to find a unique gift for the holidays! Provider of semi-precious gemstones, hand-blown glass, metaphysical objects, healing tools, and art from local artists. Come check us out on Milwaukee’s beautiful East Side. Receive 20% off on Saturdays. Students with college ID receive 10% off any time. Open 6 days a week!
Art Bar
- 722 E. Burleigh St., Milwaukee
- 414-372-7880
- facebook.com/artbarmke/
- artbarwonderland.com
Give the gift of original art this holiday. Mini Tiny Art @ Tiny Prices is the largest local small art show of its kind. Over 150 juried talented artists have created small art pieces (under 8” x 8”) and everything is priced under $100. Select from over 700 pieces on display and 1,500 items in back-up stock, the show is replenished daily and has something for everyone. Art Bar is open daily at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. on weekends. All credit cards accepted; the show runs until Dec. 31.
Blue Dream Vape & Smoke
- 2865 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee
- 262-267-7949
- bluedreamvapemilwaukee.com
Blue Dream Vape & Smoke has everything you need to celebrate this holiday season. With the best prices in Milwaukee and a wide selection, you’ll save time and money. We offer delivery!
C3 Designs
- 2110 10th Ave., South Milwaukee
- 414-764-3892
- c3-designs.com
C3 Designs is the best jewelry store in the Milwaukee area to help with your holiday gift giving ideas. Store owner Chris Jensen is a nationally award-winning jewelry designer who has won over 25 awards for his custom creations. His design team at C3 Designs can help you choose the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for this holiday season.
Discount Liquor
- 5031 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee
- 414-545-2175
- 919 N. Barstow Ave., Waukesha
- 262-547-7525
- discountliquorinc.com
Discount liquor is your one-stop shop for all your gift-giving with our expansive selection of 8,000 wines, 4,000 liquors and 2,000 beers. Check out our huge variety of holiday liquor, beer and wine gift sets perfect for friends, co-workers and loved ones. Find out why we have been voted the best for 22 years running.
Discourse Coffee
- 1020 N. Broadway, Milwaukee
- discourse.coffee
- @discoursemke
Discourse is an avant garde re-reimaging of the American coffee house, celebrating barista skill and creativity. Join us in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee, to experience coffee, tea, and house-made pastry beyond your wildest imagination.
FIFTH-MAIN
- 1550 W. Mequon Road, Mequon
- 262-242-2110
- 118 N. Franklin St., Port Washington
- 262-536-4300
- 174 S. Main St., Thiensville
- 262-302-4226
- fifth-main.com
FIFTH-MAIN brings together both new and pre-owned designer, vintage, couture and contemporary fashion essentials. Our eco-conscious mission extends the life of luxury products, bringing “green” fashion to our community. All pre-owned items sold at FIFTH-MAIN are acquired from our customers through our Retail Buying Counter. Safer and easier than consignment. FIFTH-MAIN is unlike any other shop. Visit us today to Trade-In & Trade-Up to see for yourself! Your local source for luxury.
Galleria Greendale
- 5640 Parking St., Greendale
- 414-344-8244
- galleriagreendale.com
Galleria Greendale is one of Milwaukee’s newest art boutiques, featuring the talented work of more than 80 artists from across the U.S. It is located among the charming shops of Historic Downtown Greendale, Wis., established in 1938. Galleria Greendale is known for its unique jewelry, sculpture, decorative accessories and its new Art-to-Wear apparel! Stop in soon!
Goody Gourmets
- 6369 N. Green Bay Ave., Glendale
- 414-236-5165
- goodygourmets.com
Our gourmet goodies are made fresh from the best ingredients by our friendly staff. With a tremendous variety of gourmet flavors, Goody Gourmets truly has something for everyone. Experience a medley of mouthwatering treats and a touch of classy, old-fashioned service every time you visit. Goody Gourmets popcorn is perfect for gifts, snacks, and celebrations. And did we mention that we also have hand dipped chocolates?
Harley-Davidson Museum
- 400 W. Canal St., Milwaukee
- 877-436-8738
- harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum.html
Breakfast with Santa! Premium shopping and unique gifts at the Harley-Davidson® Shop and H-D Factory Outlet! Fun family photo ops, interactive exhibits and so much more! Come celebrate the holidays on the H-D Museum campus. Visit HDMuseum.com for more information (or to book your breakfast with the jolly old elf).
Healium Hot Yoga
- Healium Hot Yoga—West Allis
- 6679 W. National Ave., West Allis,
- 414-616-1106
- healiumhotyoga.com/hhy-west-allis
- Healium Hot Yoga—Bay View
- 2534 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee
- 414-232-2165
- healiumhotyoga.com/hhy-bay-view
- Healium Restore
- 435 E. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee
- 414-232-2165
- healiumhotyoga.com/restore-bay-view
- Healium HIIT
- 2865 Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee
- 414-309-0472
- healiumhotyoga.com/hiit-bay-view
Give the gift of Healium Yoga and HIIT this season! Our “5 Class Pack” is on-sale Nov. 24-Dec. 31. Our class packs work at our new Healium Hot Yoga-West Allis studio, in addition to all three of our Bay View locations—Healium Restore, Healium HIIT, and Helium Hot Yoga. 2023 Best of MKE Finalist!
The Jewelers Guild
- 2408 E. St. Francis Ave., St. Francis
- 414-488-2727
- jewelersguild.biz
Milwaukee’s most unique jewelry store has brilliant holiday gifts available for you in their gallery showroom: rubies, opals, sapphires and diamonds. Located just off KK on St. Francis Ave. They offer custom designs, repairs, and appraisals as well as their special Make Your Own Wedding Ring project for you! Local handmade jewelry by our masterful designers, Goldsmiths and Jewelers. Check out the Online Store.
Knuckleheads
- 2949 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee
- 414-962-3052
- knuckleheads.shop
Stop by Knuckleheads and check out their large variety of Wellness products! Stop by and take 25%-75% off select items Dec 1-Jan 1. Visit on a Saturday or Sunday and enjoy discounted Wellness products! Discover why Knuckleheads is voted “Best of Milwaukee” Best Head Shop, Vape Shop AND CBD Shop 2019-2022!
Mb Squared Photography
- mbsquaredphotography.square.site
- Instagram: @mbsquaredphotography
Easy-to-frame 8”x8”, 12.5”x12.5” photography art prints, as well as drink coasters/magnets, and stickers, are available for purchase online, or at local holiday markets and events. Milwaukee, Greater Wisconsin and Midwest region is highlighted. When shopping online you may select free pickup in Bay View (Milwaukee), or delivery within Milwaukee County with shipping for a small fee.
Milwaukee Makers Market
- milwaukeemakersmarket.com
- Dec. 17: “Milwaukee Makers Market Holiday Pop-Up” at Discovery World
Milwaukee Makers Market encourages shopping Small Local Businesses this Holiday Season! On Saturday Dec. 17 at Discovery World from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The Market will feature over 50 Local Businesses including art, jewelry, soaps, clothing, candles, unique gifts, Milwaukee themed accessories and more! Admission to the Market is free!More information online.
Milwaukee Paw Pass
A perfect gift for dog lovers! The Paw Pass is a discount book featuring deals from local dog-friendly bars, breweries, and restaurants. Explore experiences around Milwaukee with your furry friend! Visit fetchpawpass.com for more information.
MobCraft Beer
- 505 S. Fifth St., Milwaukee
- 414-488-2019
- mobcraftbeer.com
Celebrate the countdown to the holiday season with MobCraft beer! Each box will have 24 unique brews, making it the perfect gift for the craft beer lovers in your life with 8 limited release beers, 3 barrel-aged beers, 6 year-round beers and 7 collaboration beers. Preorder now bit.ly/mobcraftadvent
re:Craft and Relic
- Handmade Holiday Mini Market at The Gage
- 1139 S 70th St, West Allis
- recraftandrelic.com
This special re:Craft and Relic event features 40+ artists and makers of handmade goods, just in time to cross some names off your holiday shopping list! Enjoy good eats and sweet treats from Tots on the Street and Sweetly Baked and grab an Old Fashioned or a Moscow Mule at the Gage bar. December 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $3 at the door / kids 12 and under free. Tickets available online.
Ultratwist Vintage
- 7730 W. National Ave., Milwaukee
- ultratwistvintage.com
Ultratwist Vintage is the place to find true vintage clothing, as well as new retro-inspired, and recycled clothing in sizes XS-4X. From classic silhouettes to bold prints and bright colors, we’ve got style with a twist so you can wear your personality!
Visage Facial Plastic Surgery
- 19275 West Capitol Drive, Suite 205, Brookfield
- (262) 701-7040
- myfacialplasticsurgeon.com
While you're checking off your holiday shopping list, don't forget yourself! At Visage Facial Plastic Surgery, we can help you look radiant this holiday season with a facial peel, Dysport or dermal filler treatment. Mention the Shepherd Express when booking to receive a free skincare product at your appointment (while supplies last).