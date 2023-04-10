414 Milwaukee Plans Milwaukee Day Celebration and City Hall Flag Drop

× Expand Image via 414 Milwaukee 414 Flag at City Hall

On Friday, April 14, Milwaukeeans will come together to celebrate Milwaukee Day (or 414 Day, depending on your preference) a day dedicated to all things Milwaukee. Local clothing brand 414 Milwaukee, fittingly, is celebrating the local holiday in a big way, with festivities kicking off at 8 a.m. as they unfurl their signature 414 flag at City Hall.

To add to the flavor of the morning’s event, Bel Air Cantina and Fuel Coffee will be at City Hall with breakfast burritos and coffee for those who attend the flag ceremony. A newcomer to the city’s sports landscape, Milwaukee Pro Soccer, will be on hand to meet and greet fans, and to hand out giveaways to those in attendance.

After the ceremony, attendees are invited to visit the 414 Milwaukee flagship store, located in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. In addition to an array of 414-themed designs and clothing, the store will also be releasing a new 414 Baseball jersey, and free 414 Beer will be available for all attendees while supplies last.

Besides clothing, beer, and art, Jenna Kashou, author of the popular book Milwaukee Scavenger, will be selling her book at the store from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. as well. Milwaukee Scavenger is the ultimate guide to all of the secret deals and hidden gems throughout the city.

There are numerous events going on throughout Milwaukee on April 14, and there may be no better way to kick off the festivities than with a display of local pride at City Hall. Visit the 414 Milwaukee website for more information about the City Hall celebration, as well as to stock up on your Milwaukee-themed apparel in time for the holiday.