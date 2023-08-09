50 Years of Mexican Fiesta

× Expand Image via Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Fund Mexican Fiesta

This year marks a momentous milestone for Mexican Fiesta, which will take place from August 25-27 at the Summerfest grounds. This three-day event promises an authentic celebration of Mexican heritage while supporting a noble cause – providing scholarship awards for Hispanic young students pursuing higher education.

For half a century, Mexican Fiesta has stood as a beacon of cultural pride, fostering unity across communities and showcasing the vibrancy of Mexico's traditions, colors, flavors, and music. The anniversary festival is poised to be grander than most, making it a cultural highlight for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Festival Highlights and Attractions

Attendees will be immersed in an authentic and unforgettable Mexican and Latin American experience, complete with a lineup of sensational entertainment, cultural exhibitions, and of course, delicious food as well. A star-studded array of national and international acts will grace the stage, including Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey, Alex Fernández Jr., Aida Cuevas, Rey Ruiz, and many more.

The Cultural Pavilion, the heart of the festival, will feature an array of exhibitions. From the artistry of Cielo Tejido to the grand Altar de Muertos display, attendees can immerse themselves in Mexico's history, art, and traditions. Talented dancers and musicians will deliver displays of traditional folkloric dances, Mariachi bands, and other lively entertainment that captures the highlights of Mexican culture.

In addition to the entertainment, an expansive marketplace will feature artisans and vendors offering unique handicrafts, artworks, and traditional souvenirs. The festival also welcomes families with an assortment of activities, including children's workshops, face painting, and interactive exhibits, ensuring an inclusive experience for all ages.

A Purposeful Celebration

Beyond the joy and cultural immersion, Mexican Fiesta serves a significant purpose – supporting education. The festival's mission is deeply rooted in giving back to the community by raising funds for scholarship awards that aid deserving Hispanic young students in their pursuit of higher education.

Executive Director Teresa Mercado expressed her gratitude for the festival's 50-year journey, stating, "Through the years, our festival has not only celebrated the beauty of Mexican and other Latin American cultures but also served as a platform to empower our youth through education. Together, we have made a difference in the lives of countless students, and we are excited to continue this legacy with your help."

As the 50th edition of Mexican Fiesta approaches, all are invited to join in commemorating the past and shaping the future, embracing the vibrant spirit of Mexico while contributing to the educational aspirations of the Hispanic youth.

For more information and ticket details, please visit the Mexican Fiesta website.