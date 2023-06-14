Bastille Days Prepares for 40th Anniversary

× Expand Photo: Bastille Days - easttown.com Skyline view of Bastille Days Skyline view of Bastille Days

Get ready to embrace the French spirit as Bastille Days, one of the world's largest French festivals, makes a grand return for its 40th anniversary. From July 13 to July 16, the four-day extravaganza promises to delight attendees with a captivating blend of French food, entertainment, vendors, and the annual Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk. After a successful reboot in 2022, this year's festival is set to surpass all expectations. Notably, the iconic Eiffel Tower replica will be making its return amid ongoing restoration efforts.

Kicking off the festivities is the Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk, the festival's major fundraiser and the only downtown, nighttime run/walk event in Milwaukee. Participants will traverse the scenic route through Downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward, commemorating the storming of the Bastille —an 18th-century French prison that sparked the French Revolution. Registering for the run will also help fund the ongoing restoration and operation of the beloved Eiffel Tower.

For an immersive French experience, festivalgoers can explore the Bastille Days Marketplace, where they will encounter roaming street performers, have the chance to participate in the popular Love Lock tradition by attaching padlocks to the Love Lock sculpture, consult fortune tellers, indulge in henna art, and even visit the charming French Bulldog Kissing Booth. July 15 will be Kids Day, with activities that include a delightful Beignet Breakfast, the Kohl's Art Studio, a captivating performance by the Milwaukee Ballet, and a variety of other kid-centered vendors. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a tour of The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, immersing themselves in the architectural beauty and rich history of the landmark.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Five stages will showcase a diverse lineup of over 50 musical acts. Attendees can look forward to performances by renowned artists such as Robin Pluer, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, Extra Crispy Brass Band, as well as Madame Gigi's Outrageous French Can-Can Dancers. Building on the success of the previous year, the 2023 festival will feature the second annual This Is It! Drag Show and exhilarating house and disco sets, presented in partnership with WMSE and featuring "French Chill" music.

Door Peninsula Winery will once again provide wine tastings throughout the event. A new addition this year is the Paint & Sip experience, which will be available on Saturday and Sunday. Food aficionados can enjoy fan favorites like Beignets Français, Lake Park Bistro, Lagniappe Brasserie, Cream & Crepe Cafe, and many more, ensuring a delectable culinary journey.

For more information about Bastille Days and to plan your visit, please visit the East Town Association website.