Beer Gardens Return to Milwaukee Parks

Ah, the sounds of spring. The birds chirping, the breeze blowing, and the sound of the first keg tapping with cheers off in the distance. It all means spring in Milwaukee, and over the course of the next few weeks, beer gardens will make their return to several Milwaukee County parks.

While some gardens, like South Shore Terrace in Bay View, are already open for business, several openings are planned for the next few weeks, with special festivities including keg tapping ceremonies, live music, and much more. The start of the 2022 season also means the return of reusable Milwaukee County Parks branded glassware at beer gardens, meaning that patrons can bring their pint and stein glasses back for another pour while minimizing their effect on the planet through plastic waste.

Here is a quick look at the month ahead in beer garden openings:

April 22 – Whitnall Park and Estabrook Beer Garden: The Whitnall Park beer garden opening will feature a keg tapping ceremony on Friday, April 22. Local brews from Fox River Brewing, Eagle Park, Explorium and more will join MillerCoors and Sprecher Brewing products this year, and a full schedule of live music can be found here.

Estabrook Beer Garden will open the same day, and will now be cashless, with online food and drink ordering.

April 27 – South Shore Terrace returns to full summer hours, with a special keg tapping ceremony. The beer garden will operate from Wednesday-Sunday every week.

May 11 - Two travelling beer gardens, operated by Sprecher Brewery in conjunction with Milwaukee County Parks, will begin their 2022 Roll Out the Barrel and Pass Me a Pint tours. One will begin at Juneau Park, while the other starts their season at Froemming Park in Franklin. City Lights, Eagle Park and Lakefront Brewery will all have beer available on the travelling taps this year, in addition to Sprecher products.

May 13 – The Landing at Hoyt Park opens for regular summer hours, and will operate Wednesday-Sunday as well.

May 26 – The Vine at Humboldt Park will open, operating from Tuesday-Friday weekly, including during the Chill on the Hill concert series.