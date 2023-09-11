Bikerfest MKE Launches Flat Track Racing Program

× Expand Image via Bikerfest MKE Sliders Flat Track Racing

BikerFest MKE recently announced an exciting new initiative known as "Sliders," a Flat Track Racing Program aimed at underrepresented youth in Milwaukee. The endeavor has become a reality through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including Jeremy Prach from Flat Out Friday, Scott Johnson from Mama Tried Motorcycle Show, Tiger Mabato from Cream City Moto, and generous support from the ThriveOn Collaboration Grant, courtesy of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

Empowering Milwaukee's Youth through Racing

The new program not only seeks to foster a love for motorcycle racing but also provides a platform for personal growth, mentorship, and lifelong lessons in discipline, teamwork, and community involvement. The belief is that every child, irrespective of their background, deserves equal access to experiences that inspire and elevate. By introducing them to the world of racing, they can become part of a supportive community that nurtures their development.

Beyond racing, this program acts as a catalyst for personal and academic achievement, career advancement, and social mobility. The vision is for these underprivileged youth to become leaders and pioneers in their communities, breaking stereotypes, transcending limitations, and realizing their dreams.

The Sliders Flat Track Racing initiative promises to serve as a beacon of hope and empowerment for Milwaukee's young individuals. It is a dedicated effort to uplift a historically marginalized population that has faced disproportionate impacts from systemic inequities. The goal is to break the cycle of limited access and create a pathway for their empowerment.

You can learn more about the Sliders Flat Track Racing Program at the Bikerfest MKE website.