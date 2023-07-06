Boone and Crockett and System Seltzers Announce ‘The Bubbler’

The first-ever Wisconsin Seltzer Celebration, aptly named "The Bubbler," is set to take place on Sunday, September 3, in the parking lot of The Cooperage and Boone and Crockett. The new event is a collaboration between Milwaukee-based hard seltzer brand, System Seltzers, and The Cooperage, aiming to showcase and celebrate Wisconsin-made seltzers, ready-to-drink cocktails, and non-alcoholic offerings.

While Wisconsin boasts numerous beer festivals, this event aims to highlight the exceptional canned and ready-to-drink options beyond beer that the state produces. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample more than12 Wisconsin-made alcoholic seltzer brands, as well as enjoy ready-to-drink beverages, non-alcoholic seltzers, and CBD-infused seltzer offerings.

Tickets for "The Bubbler: A Wisconsin Seltzer Celebration" are currently available for purchase. Early bird tickets are priced at $35, regular tickets at $45, and designated drivers can attend for just $10. Each ticket includes a branded cup for sampling purposes between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. In addition to the delightful beverages, attendees can also look forward to music from local DJs, games and food trucks provided by Taco Moto and Dooby Dogs will be on-site.

More information about The Bubbler can be found on The Cooperage’s Facebook page.