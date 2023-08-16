Bucks Have Ninth-Highest International NBA Fanbase

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

In a recent study, the social media followings of NBA teams were examined to unearth which franchises boast the highest proportion of international fans. The investigation delved into the geographic distribution of NBA fans, shedding light on the teams that have successfully cultivated a global audience through their online presence. The Milwaukee Bucks ranked ninth in the NBA in the study.

The findings, derived from an analysis of social media metrics, revealed that the Brooklyn Nets sit atop the list of NBA teams with the largest percentage of international fans. More than half of the Nets' social media followers reside outside the United States, constituting a significant 52.80% of their online audience.

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers secured second and third place, respectively, in the rankings. These teams have substantial international fanbases, with 52.30% and 52.00% of their social media followers hailing from countries beyond US borders.

The Bucks, largely thanks to the presence of the Antetokounmpos, have an impressive 48.90% of their followers located outside the United States, showcasing the team's global appeal. Not surprisingly, Greece is the country that has the largest contingent of international Bucks fans, with 4.40% of the team’s overall social media following located in the country. Brazil also ranks high as a global follower of basketball for other teams, as does Australia, thanks to a host of international stars.

To compile these findings, Gambling.com turned to the data analytics tool HypeAuditor. This resource facilitated the meticulous evaluation of the social media presence of each NBA team, enabling researchers to discern the extent of their international popularity.

As the NBA's popularity continues to transcend borders, teams are actively engaging with global audiences through their robust social media strategies, fostering connections and deepening their international reach. Milwaukee is right in the mix when it comes to international appeal.