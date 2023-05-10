Celebrate Mom with Dim Sum at DanDan

× Expand Photo: DanDan DanDan Dim Sum brunch DanDan Dim Sum brunch

Photo: DanDan DanDan exterior DanDan

Are you looking for something fun and different to do this Mother’s Day that’s not the typical eggs and pancakes brunch? I suggest mixing it up with Dim Sum at DanDan! Their special Mother's Day Dim Sum brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 14. Reservations can be made on Tock here.

The Mother’s Day Dim Sum menu will include specialty dishes such as cumin lamb dumplings, shrimp and lobster shu mai, steamed BBQ pork bao, tempura fried oyster mushroom, lap cheong sausage mantou, steamed Japanese eggplant and Chinese egg custard. Entrees will include Peking duck breast, duck confit fried rice and walnut shrimp. Japanese cheesecake and Matcha cream puff will be available for dessert.