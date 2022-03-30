Central Standard Distillery Announce Pour-Ready Cocktails

Photo via Central Standard Distillery Central Standard Pour Ready Cocktails

There’s something new coming to your coolers this summer, and Central Standard Distillery are ready to show it off in celebration of this year’s Milwaukee Day. On Tuesday, the craft distillers announced the launch of their first pour-ready drinks, which will be premiered with a special release party at Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen (320 E. Clybourn St.) on April 14.

The newest offering from the veteran liquor makers are the brand’s first forays into the growing pour-ready bottled cocktail market, with a Door County Cherry Vodka Lemonade and a Cherry Vodka Mule, both of which will be available for tasting.

While the new flavors boast Door County in their name, they are a truly Wisconsin product. The new cocktails feature cherries from the Door County peninsula, as well as organic lemon juice and botanicals. The mule incorporates Central Standard’s Door County Cherry Vodka with organic ginger and lime juices. All of the ingredients are produced within Wisconsin.

The new flavors are the fruits (pun intended) of co-founders Evan Hughes and Pat McQuillan, who excited to expand their product line at the VIP event. The tasting event will be held at Central Standard’s space from 4-6 p.m., the perfect happy hour for any Milwaukeean looking to celebrate with some local flare.

“There’s no better way to honor and celebrate all that Milwaukee is than by raising a glass of a new locally-made product,” McQuillan said via statement. “On 414, every Milwaukeean is a VIP and we can’t wait to unveil our first two Pour Ready Premium Cocktails to the world right here in our hometown.”

“They’re smooth, balanced and refreshing, no matter the weather or time of year,” Hughes added. “We can’t wait for folks to come out to the Crafthouse on Milwaukee Day for a free first taste.”

For those that haven’t been, the April 14 event is also a chance to see Central Standard’s Crafthouse & Kitchen, which opened this past August. The new home of the distillery brand features a tasting room, event space and rooftop patio, in the former Wisconsin Leather building.

Looking to be a VIP on April 14? Visit the Central Standard Distillery website for more event information.