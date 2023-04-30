Downtown Dining Week Returns for 2023

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Downtown Downtown Dining Week 2023

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, has announced the much-awaited return of the 18th annual Downtown Dining Week. The event, which runs from Thursday, June 1 to Thursday, June 8, will offer diners the chance to experience multi-course meals at discounted prices in 27 of the city's finest restaurants.

Downtown Dining Week has become one of the most highly anticipated events in the Milwaukee culinary calendar, and this year is no exception. The participating restaurants will offer a variety of menus ranging from $15 or $25 for lunch, and $35, $45, or $55 for dinner. The dining establishments include steakhouses, bistros, ethnic eateries, and other popular downtown restaurants.

This year's lineup of participating restaurants includes well-known names such as The Capital Grille, Mader's Restaurant, and Mason Street Grill, as well as exciting new additions such as Ninja MKE Steakhouse and Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery.

"Downtown Dining Week is an invitation to sample Downtown Milwaukee's new and established restaurants” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown. “Diners will have an opportunity to indulge in multi-course meals from a myriad of cuisines ranging from steaks and seafood to sushi and Italian - there's something for every palate."

In addition to the exceptional dining experience, Downtown Dining Week is offering a bonus incentive for participants. Four lucky diners will be awarded $300 in dining gift certificates. To enter the giveaway, participants will be asked to complete a Downtown Dining Week survey following their dining experience. To make the event more accessible, discounted parking will be available at select lots operated by Interstate Parking with a coupon code.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Downtown Dining Week promises to be an unforgettable experience for foodies and casual diners alike, and with so many participating restaurants, there's no excuse not to join in the fun.

For menus and more information, visit the Downtown Dining Week website.