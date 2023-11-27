Enchant Christmas Introduces World's Largest Christmas Light Maze in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo Via Enchant Christmas - Facebook Enchant Christmas Enchant Christmas Lights Display

Milwaukee is set to sparkle with holiday magic as Enchant Christmas introduces its breathtaking World's Largest Christmas Light Maze, making its debut on Friday, November 24 at Ballpark Commons, 7044 S Ballpark Drive in Franklin. The enchantment begins with a Grand Opening Ceremony, and the gates open at 5:30 p.m.

This winter wonderland spans over 10 acres and promises a festive experience for visitors of all ages. The event showcases a holiday shopping marketplace featuring local businesses, a spectacular display of larger-than-life light sculptures, visits with Santa, seasonal food and beverages, live entertainment and much more. Among the highlights is a towering center tree standing at an impressive 100 feet, equivalent to the height of three school buses stacked on top of each other.

One of the unique attractions at Enchant Christmas is the custom-designed ice-skating trail, capable of accommodating 300 guests simultaneously, complemented by an LED dance floor. The immersive experience extends beyond traditional festivities, as special theme nights celebrate the spirit of southeastern Wisconsin.

Enchant Christmas will illuminate the city every Friday from November 24 to Sunday, December 31. The organizers anticipate welcoming over 250,000 guests during the 29 nights of operation, contributing to an estimated economic impact of more than $30 million on the southeastern Wisconsin area. Milwaukee is proud to be one of the seven selected cities hosting Enchant Christmas this year, alongside Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas, Nevada; San Jose, California; St. Petersburg, Florida; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Kansas City, Kansas.

Michael Zimmerman, founder and CEO of Ballpark Commons, expressed his excitement about being chosen as one of the exclusive venues for Enchant Christmas. "We are excited to bring the holiday spirit to Franklin and welcome visitors from across the entire Midwest," said Zimmerman.

Adding to the festive ambiance, the concourse will resonate with the sounds of Christmas carols performed by a local choir. The holiday shopping marketplace, known as "The Village," will feature over 30 businesses from southeastern Wisconsin, including Art Z Faces Facepainting, Everything’s All Light Candles, Flip’s Mini Donuts, Happy Dough Lucky, Hooked MKE (Permanent Jewelry), Gallery Panda (Neon Art) and Tots on the Street.

The Enchant Christmas team has dedicated 16 months to bring the event to life, crafting a new light maze based on the original story titled "The Great Search." Visitors are invited to explore the maze, embarking on a quest to find the missing reindeer and save Christmas from the aftermath of a storm that swept through Enchant.

Enchant Christmas also presents several special theme nights designed to celebrate the local community:

Sunday, December 3: Paws N' Claus

A dog-friendly night where visitors can bring their furry friends to experience the enchanting Christmas maze. A special ticket includes admission for one human and one dog, with proceeds supporting shelter dogs.

Thursday, December 7: Military Night

A night dedicated to honoring and showing appreciation for military personnel. Enchant Christmas will donate $1 for every ticket sold on Military Night to local USO chapters, supporting service members.

Sunday, December 10: Ugly Sweater Night

A festive celebration where ugly sweaters take center stage, complete with contests and prizes.

Thursday, December 14 & Thursday, December 21: Ladies Nights

Featuring Enchant Christmas' first-ever Paint Nite, allowing visitors to unleash their inner artist. The village will also offer holiday essentials and gifts.

Friday, December 15 & Thursday, December 28: College Nights

A special night for students, faculty and alumni of colleges and universities, with school colors encouraged.

Limited tickets are available for the opening night, and tickets for all dates of the run can be purchased at EnchantChristmas.com. Prices start at $34 for general admission, with various package options, including junior, senior, military, a Family 4-Pack and group discounts for 10 or more. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of Enchant Christmas and make this holiday season truly enchanting.