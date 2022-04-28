Fandoms Unite for Midwest Gaming Classic

× Expand Photo via Midwest Gaming Classic

Stretch out your thumbs, Milwaukee, because the Midwest Gaming Classic is returning to the Wisconsin Center this weekend for its 21st year of (coin) operation. Whether you’re a fan of brand new consoles and e-sports, or prefer all things retro, approximately 15,000 gaming fans will come together Downtown from Friday-Sunday to celebrate the culture of gaming, as well as play titles and systems they might otherwise never have the opportunity to get their hands on.

Fans from all over the world will be in attendance at the event, which features hundreds of pinball, arcade and console games on the Wisconsin Center floor. You can leave the bag of quarters at home, too; the majority of the games are free to play with the price of admission. The event has become a massive occasion that combines the tradeshow format and Comic Con-style meet-and-greets with notable personalities in the gaming world. It is hard to believe the event was developed in a Boy Scout office basement just a little over two decades ago by Dan Loosen and a small number of co-founders.

“What we’ve created is really a community of unique fandoms that have come together to celebrate gaming” said Loosen. “We also have noticed that we are a bit more accessible than other shows. There’s really something for everyone.”

The sprawling Wisconsin Center rooms will feature game tournaments, celebrity and gaming industry panels, video game-themed bands and much more. Among those tournaments is also the first-ever Pop-A-Shot World Championships, which will be emceed by Tim Kitzrow, who is better known to many as the voice of NBA Jam. That tournament is open to the public, with preliminary rounds taking place early in the convention, and the finals will be held on the Midwest Gaming Classic main stage. It’s just one of the many special attractions that make the three-day weekend a utopia for gamers.

Of course, the games take center stage. Approximately 75 of the machines at the Midwest Gaming Classic have never been played before, and will be unboxed for the first time at the show. Nearly 20 brand new games that haven’t been released yet will be at the Wisconsin Center, as well. A number of rarities, including the never-released Sega Pluto console, will be playable too. Loosen says that the availability of those rare consoles and games are the result of building community.

“We have a huge network of collectors, and a lot of the old school people buy these things with intent to share them” said Loosen. “That’s how we got the Nintendo version of Playstation to Milwaukee in the past. For the Sega Pluto, one of the YouTubers that is coming knew the owner, and we were able to get connected to bring this never-before played prototype to the event.”

Regardless of your skill level and fandom, you’ll likely find a game to enjoy at the Midwest Gaming Classic. A preview event will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight, and the main show will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For a full breakdown of the many events, visit the Midwest Gaming Classic website.