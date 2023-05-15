Franklin Beer Garden Opens for 2023

× Expand Photo via Franklin Beer Garden Franklin Beer Garden

The Franklin Beer Garden is ready to commemorate its 10th year in operation and the arrival of summer with a special treat for its patrons. On Thursday, May 18, anyone aged 21 and above will be able to enjoy a complimentary beer at the beer garden. Located within Croatian Park in Franklin, the beer garden offers an ideal setting to revel in live music, indulge in delectable European cuisine, and sample local culinary delights, all while sipping on a cold beer or cocktail.

The Franklin Beer Garden offers an extensive beverage menu that caters to all tastes. From imported and domestic beers to a selection of locally crafted brews from the esteemed Lakefront Brewery, patrons can find their perfect thirst-quencher. In addition to the diverse drink options, visitors can also take advantage of the garden's amenities, such as a dedicated playground for children, a professional bocci ball court, and multiple television screens broadcasting local sports.

Spread across 30 acres and boasting hundreds of covered and uncovered tables, the beer garden provides a great atmosphere for summer relaxation. Friends, families, and even furry companions are welcome to bask in the ambiance. The beer garden will operate every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until September, and features the "Happiest of Happy Hours" with $2.00 draft beers available from 5-6 p.m. throughout the entire season.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

"We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate a decade of providing exceptional experiences to our valued patrons and to kick off the summer season with a community-wide event," shared the management team of the Franklin Beer Garden via statement. "We cordially invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening filled with live music, tantalizing food, refreshing beverages, and endless fun."

Make sure to mark your calendars and head down to the Franklin Beer Garden on May 18 to raise a glass in celebration of their milestone anniversary and embrace the joys of summer.

For more information, visit the Franklin Beer Garden website.