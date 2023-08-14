Grammy Award Winners Orlando “Maraca” Valle and Brian Lynch to Play at Saint Kate

× Expand Photo by Marah Gongora Orlando "Maraca" Valle and Brian Lynch Orlando "Maraca" Valle and Brian Lynch

Here we are in 2023 and politics seems to rule the day. Except when it comes to art, in this case specifically jazz music.

Orlando “Maraca” Valle recently faced challenges to plans in getting a visa to travel to the United States. Additionally, a power outage in Havana, Cuba meant rescheduling appointments as well.

Undeterred, with a recent performance in Mexico City and with dates scheduled for Berkeley, Cal. and Chicago, the “genius of the Cuban flute” collaborates with world-renowned trumpeter Brian Lynch on Friday as the Maraca/Lynch Sextet performs August 18 at Saint Kate The Arts Hotel, 8 p.m. for an evening of Latin jazz.

× "New Era" by Orlando "Maraca" Valle, Cuban Jazz All-Stars

After playing alongside acclaimed Cuban flutist and Irakere veteran Valle on his Latin Jazz All Stars and after Maraca’s appearance on trumpeter Lynch’s Grammy® Award winning big band album The Omni-American Book Club, both musicians join forces on a brand new project for their first concert together in the United States.

Brian Lynch Returns

× Expand Photo © Leiko Napoli Brian Lynch Brian Lynch

A New Yorker since 1981, Lynch grew up in Milwaukee earned a degree from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and was mentored by Manty Ellis, Berkeley Fudge and Buddy Montgomery.

In addition to a lengthy discography (over 20 albums) as leader, Lynch has also played with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, the Horace Silver Quintet, Latin jazz legend Eddie Palmieri, Phil Woods and Benny Golson.