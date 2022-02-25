Harley Davidson Museum Gets Makeover

× Expand Photo: Harley-Davidson Museum harley-davidson.com Harley-Davidson Museum at night Harley-Davidson Museum

Keep your fingers crossed, but with a little luck folks might be hitting the road again this summer. Two-wheeled travelers headed to the Harley-Davidson Museum will be pleasantly surprised at the upgrades.

Since 2008, the H-D Museum’s 20-acre campus at 6th and Canal has been a destination for guests from around the globe attending anniversary celebrations, rallies, Bike Nights and special events.

Last summer the H-D Museum campus makeover began groundbreaking of a new, year-round event space. It is expected to be ready in spring. The all-new Garage will feature more than 8,000-square-feet of event space and 14’ floor-to-ceiling glass doors. It is available for private events. The museum’s retail shop will also triple its current size.

“For nearly 15 years, we have been thrilled to welcome guests from around the globe,” said Bill Davidson, great-grandson of one of Harley-Davidson’s four founders and Vice President of the H-D Museum. “This investment signifies our commitment to Milwaukee and the Menomonee Valley.”

A revitalized Experience Gallery will offer the impressive collection on exhibit at the H-D Museum, including stories from riders whose epic journeys were built on H-D motorcycles. The Shop will also include a look into the future with demos on Serial 1 e-bikes, H-D’s line of electric bicycles.