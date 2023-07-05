HAWS to Benefit from Good Harvest Market's Annual Ice Cream Social

× Expand Image via Facebook HAWS Ice Cream Social

The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County has been selected as the beneficiary of Good Harvest Market's annual Ice Cream Social celebration. The event, scheduled for Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. aims to support HAWS in their mission to lead the community in animal welfare and provide sanctuary for animals in need.

During the Ice Cream Social, 100% of the proceeds from ice cream sundae sales, as well as 5% of the total store sales for the day, will be dedicated to HAWS' noble cause. Established in 1965, HAWS is an open-admission, no-kill shelter that actively promotes the bond between humans and animals through adoptions and educational programs, fostering a more compassionate community.

The festivities will take place at Good Harvest Market, which has been serving the local community since 2005. The store, formerly known as Harvest Café, underwent renovations in 2020 to expand its capabilities and options, leading to its new name, Hop Harvest & Vine. Breakfast and lunch are served daily, with dinner service available Wednesday through Saturday.

"We are proud to organize this annual event and contribute to HAWS' fundraising efforts," said Nina Pagelsdorf, assistant General Manager of Good Harvest Market. "Ensuring ethical treatment for all animals, including the products we offer in our meat and seafood department, is of utmost importance to us. Additionally, this year, we are thrilled to host the event in our brand new beer garden pavilion, a 1500 square foot structure that provides stunning views of our 17-acre land conservancy."

The Ice Cream Social will not only offer treats but also a range of activities for attendees. A cookout will be available, and local massage school students will provide free 10-minute massages. A playground will keep children entertained, and HAWS will be present with several adoptable animals, offering a chance for people of all ages to meet and greet these furry companions. Visitors are welcome to bring their well-behaved pets to the pet-friendly outdoor space.

The annual Ice Cream Social has consistently attracted a large number of attendees, serving as an opportunity for the community to come together in support of HAWS and its commitment to animal welfare. Good Harvest Market's generous contribution will aid HAWS in their ongoing efforts to create a better world for animals in need.

Find out more about the event on the Good Harvest Market website.