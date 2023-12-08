Holidays on The Hop Starts This Saturday

× Expand Photo Via The Hop MKE - thehopmke.com The Hop

Milwaukee’s Downtown streetcar, The Hop, will be transformed into a holiday haven this Saturday, Dec. 9, as the “Holidays on The Hop” series returns for its fourth season. Offering a unique blend of live holiday-themed music and sweet treats, this event promises a joyful ride through the heart of the city.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., local singer/songwriter Sarah Fierek will grace The Hop with her enchanting holiday tunes, filling the air with the spirit of the season. Passengers can expect a delightful journey through the city accompanied by live music, making this a unique and immersive holiday experience.

But the holiday cheer doesn't stop there! Complementing the musical journey, riders will also receive a free holiday cookie, courtesy of the Baird Center and Levy Restaurants.

While there will be three streetcars in service on Saturday, only one will host “Holidays on The Hop.” To ensure you don't miss out on the festivities, download the Transloc real-time app by visiting thehopmke.com/real-time-app. On Saturday, keep an eye out for an alert in the app, notifying riders which streetcar features the “Holidays on The Hop” programming.

Riders can also spot the designated streetcar by looking for “Holidays on The Hop” decals adorning its windows. The festive decorations will guide passengers into the holiday celebration. For more information about "Holidays on The Hop,” visit thehopmke.com/holidays.