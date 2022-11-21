Humboldt Park Featured in 2023 Calendars

× Expand Humboldt Park 2023 calendar cover Humboldt Park 2023 calendar

Humboldt Park Friends (HPF) is offering a limited-edition calendar for 2023. It features images of activities and wildlife in the 73-acre park located in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

“People come to Humboldt Park for a respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in the city,” said Michael Bubolz, president of Humboldt Park Friends. “Thanks to a number of local photographers, we created a calendar that captures the park every month of the year.”

Orders for the calendars can be made on the HPF website (humboldtparkmilwaukee.org/2023-calendar-order-page) through December 1, for $25 each. Calendars will be delivered in time for holiday gift-giving.

× Expand Photo by Kyle Aprke Humboldt Park calendar downy woodpecker Humboldt Park calendar - December

“Many people enjoy watching the variety of birds that live here or migrate through Southeastern Wisconsin and make a stop in Humboldt Park,” said Ignacio Catral, who led the design effort for the calendar. “We’ve been able to share images of birds and wildlife on our Facebook page made by local photographers, so it only seemed logical that we create a calendar to showcase their work created in Humboldt Park.”

This is the second year that HPF has created a calendar. Last year’s supply immediately sold out, raising more than $500 for the nonprofit organization. This year, HPF hopes to at least double that amount. Proceeds benefit the group’s improvement projects including the annual Easter Egg Hunt for children, cleanups in the park, and the “Jazz at The Vine” summer concert series in the park’s beer garden.

× Expand Photo by Vernon Schnyder Humboldt Park calendar turtle Humboldt Park calendar - August

Initially named South Park, Humboldt Park was one of six parks created when the City of Milwaukee established a Parks Commission in 1890. The original 45-acre park opened in 1891 and a picturesque lagoon was created two years later. In 1900, the park was renamed Humboldt Park in honor of Friedrich Wilhelm Heinrich Alexander von Humboldt, a Prussian geographer and naturalist who did extensive work on botanical geography. Humboldt Park continues to be integral to the Bay View neighborhood, providing access to nature within an urban park setting and a wealth of events and amenities open to the public.

About Humboldt Park Friends

Humboldt Park Friends humboldtparkmilwaukee.org is a nonprofit organization through its membership with The Park People of Milwaukee, which serves as a liaison between Milwaukee County Parks Department and the community. Established in 1997 by Ruth Simos, Humboldt Park Friends operates under the Park People umbrella and is governed through its own elected board. Learn more at humboldtparkmilwaukee.org.