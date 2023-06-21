HYFIN to Host ‘Brown, Black & Brews’ at Pilot Project

× Expand Image via Facebook / HYFIN Brown Black and Brews

Radio Milwaukee's Urban Alternative channel, HYFIN, is set to host an event called "Brown, Black & Brews: The Fifth Ingredient" on Saturday, August 26. This celebration of diversity in brewing aims to highlight the contributions of minority-owned breweries in the region. The event will take place at Pilot Project Brewing, who that recently opened a tasting room and brewhouse in Downtown Milwaukee.

Tarik Moody, the Program Director of HYFIN, expressed the need to amplify the presence of minority-owned breweries in Wisconsin. "Wisconsin is known as a beer state, but the region is home to very few minority-owned breweries," Moody stated. Last year, he organized a successful event at The Sugar Maple to showcase the work of BIPOC-owned breweries and inspire others from Brown and Black communities to pursue brewing. The overwhelming community response has encouraged the expansion of the event, with HYFIN now presenting it at the larger venue of Pilot Project Brewing.

Pilot Project, which originated in Chicago, established its Milwaukee location in November 2022. It occupies the former home of Milwaukee Brewing Co., offering a spacious site that includes a full kitchen and an extensive production facility. The establishment not only focuses on its own beer production but also provides resources and assistance to new breweries, particularly those owned by minorities. Drawing inspiration from the music industry, Pilot Project supports brewers in areas such as recipe fine-tuning, production scaling, business development, marketing, and distribution.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Dan Abel, Co-Founder and CEO of Pilot Project Brewing, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration with HYFIN on the "Brown, Black & Brews" event. "As a business focused on lowering the barrier to entry in brewing, we've been fortunate to work with an array of brewers from all backgrounds” said Abel via statement. “Partnering with the HYFIN crew on 'Brown, Black & Brews' gives us a massive opportunity to spotlight some of the creators Pilot has helped launch, and we appreciate the team at Radio Milwaukee for including us from day one."

"Brown, Black & Brews: The Fifth Ingredient" will showcase a selection of beers from regional Brown- and Black-owned breweries, including Funkytown, Moor's Brewing Company, Black Horizon Brewing Company, Casa Humilde Cerveceria, and Milwaukee's own Soul Brew Kombucha. Moody will provide musical entertainment throughout the event. In addition, HYFIN will organize a pop-up shop featuring its community partners, who will be selling various items and offering delicious small bites. The event is also expected to welcome special guests from the BIPOC brewing community.

Tickets for "Brown, Black & Brews: The Fifth Ingredient" are available now. VIP ticket holders will enjoy early entry and a special tasting session from 12-1 p.m., along with a swag bag of goodies. General admission sampling will take place from 1-4 p.m., allowing attendees to savor a diverse range of brews from minority-owned breweries.