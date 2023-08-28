Indeed Brewing Company Announces Inaugural Oktoberfest

× Expand Courtesy of Indeed

Oktoberfest celebrations are approaching citywide, and Indeed Brewing Company recently unveiled plans for its first annual Oktoberfest event, set to take place at their pilot brewery and taproom nestled within the Walker's Point neighborhood. The three-week celebration is slated to kick off on Wednesday, September 13 and run through October 1.

Throughout the festivities, attendees can enjoy liters of freshly crafted beer, accompanied by pretzels and engaging rounds of Hammerschlagen. The merriment continues with the unveiling of Beer Brûlée and sizzling brats, while the weekends will come alive with live music, steinholding contests, and an atmosphere that channels the true essence of Oktoberfest.

"Oktoberfest stands as one of the premier beer experiences globally, and we are thrilled to introduce our interpretation of this tradition to our Milwaukee taproom” said Ryan Bandy of Indeed Brewing. “Our brewery will be magically transformed into a classic German-style beer hall, adorned with lengthy communal tables and an abundance of liters of beer to relish for an extensive three-week period."

The beer selection will expand, with the spotlight on a craft Oktoberfest lager, which has been aging to perfection since this past May. Beer enthusiasts can savor the delightful notes of a Hefeweizen and Vienna Lager as well. The brewery will also offer their signature Cream Ale and Flavorwave IPA will stand as quintessential elements of the Indeed Milwaukee-style Oktoberfest experience.

For more information about the event schedule, ticketing details, and brewery offerings, visit the Indeed Brewing website.