iVoted Non-Profit Celebrates National Voter Registration Day with Free Concert

In a bid to promote voter registration and civic engagement ahead of the upcoming elections, the non-partisan national non-profit organization #iVoted will feature a Milwaukee event for National Voter Registration Day on September 19. Known for its innovative approach to encouraging voter participation, the organization has teamed up with Milwaukee artists and community leaders to host a special event that combines music, politics, and youth engagement.

A free concert at Nō Studios in the Deer District, open to the public, offers a unique entry method: attendees can gain access by simply checking their voter registration at the door, with the added convenience of registering on-site for those who have not yet done so. The night will feature music from Milwaukee’s own Dead Horses and Wave Chapelle.

Underage attendees and future voters can gain entry by sharing which upcoming election they anticipate turning 18 for and expressing their enthusiasm for the democratic process. Furthermore, non-citizens and individuals ineligible to vote are encouraged to attend by explaining their reasons for excitement about participating in the event.

“We’re all coming off a high of incredible turnout in Wisconsin’s 2023 spring election for the state supreme court and more. Despite these historic numbers and enthusiasm for voting, I was disheartened to learn that Milwaukee lagged much of the rest of the state in voter turnout. League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County is a crucial organization on the ground who informed me of this which is why we’re putting our efforts into producing our first ever voter registration show with the #iVoted model,” says #iVoted Founder / CEO and Wisconsinite Emily White via statement.

The evening's program will begin with a panel discussion featuring prominent figures in the local voting rights community. Bianca Shaw from All Voting is Local Wisconsin and Peggy Creer from the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County will share insights and perspectives on the importance of voter registration and participation.

A unique collaboration between #iVoted, local musicians, and community leaders exemplifies the commitment to promoting active citizenship and voter engagement in the lead-up to next year's elections. By blending music and civic responsibility, the event aims to inspire and empower individuals of all backgrounds to participate in the democratic process.

Get more information about #IVoted at the organization’s website.