Jason Achilles Promotes Music Education at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

× Expand Photo via Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is bringing Jason Achilles, an internationally touring artist and pioneer in music technology, to Milwaukee on Friday, April 21. The event aims to raise awareness for music education and its powerful connection to STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and math.)

Achilles has worked with NASA to develop new ways to record sound in space, including rocket launch recordings, and also helped design a microphone to take to Mars. He is a passionate advocate for music education and is donating his time and talent to support the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music's Tuition Assistance program.

The Tuition Assistance program from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music provides financial support to students who cannot afford the full cost of music lessons. This program is crucial in ensuring that all young people in Milwaukee have access to music education, regardless of their financial situation.

Achilles’ visit to Milwaukee aims to showcase the power of music and STEM fields. His story is an inspiration, demonstrating how music can not only enrich young people's lives but also introduce them to a career in STEM and provide new ways to teach science, math, or engineering.

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing high-quality music education to the Milwaukee community. Its mission is to create a vibrant music community by providing excellent music education for all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. By inspiring young people to pursue their passions, the event helps to foster a new generation of creative and innovative thinkers in Milwaukee and beyond.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Learn more about the program on the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music website.