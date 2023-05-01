Jazz at The Vine Extends to Seven Nights in 2023

Jazz at the Vine logo

Bay View's Humboldt Park Beer Garden is set to reopen on Thursday, May 26, marking the start of summer and the return of the popular Jazz at The Vine concert series. Presented by the Humboldt Park Friends (HPF), the Milwaukee County Parks Department, and Bay View resident Gary Hollander, the concert series was well attended in its inaugural season last year, and will expand to seven nights in 2023.

Jazz at The Vine will take place at The Vine, the beer garden located in the center of Humboldt Park, from 6-8:30 p.m. Performances will be held rain or shine, with a backup plan to move to the park pavilion in place in case of inclement weather. The series will kick off on Thursday, May 26, and will run through the summer until August 11.

In addition to the regular performances, the series will also partner with the Bay View Jazz Fest for Bay View Gallery Night on June 2, offering a special Friday night concert. According to former Humboldt Park Friends president Ignacio Catral, "This series has allowed us to not only support Milwaukee County Parks but also indirectly support organizations like MKE Jazz Vision and the Milwaukee Jazz Institute – two organizations dedicated to promoting jazz in Milwaukee."

As a non-profit volunteer group working to improve the 73-acre park, HPF is committed to supporting the community and bringing people together through music and entertainment. With Jazz at The Vine, they hope to continue to foster a love for jazz and create a vibrant and lively atmosphere in Humboldt Park this summer. The lineup is listed below:

May 25 – Andrew Spadafora’s Fountain of Youth

June 2 – Bay View Jazz Fest

June 29 – Sam Steffke Trio

July 13 – CNJ Latin Jazz

July 27 – Lesser Lakes Trio

August 10 – Milwaukee Jazz Institute Night

August 31 – The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken

For more information about Jazz on the Vine, visit the Humboldt Park website.