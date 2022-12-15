Jeffrey D. Boldt's 'Blue Lake' Earns National Top 50 Award

Blue Lake by Jeffrey D. Boldt

First-time novelist Jeffrey D. Boldt has earned a spot on Kirkus Reviews' 2022 Best of the Indie Press novels of the year for his book Blue Lake. The annual award is given to the top 50 novels reviewed and published in the calendar year through Kirkus Indie. The review will be featured in the December edition of Kirkus Reviews and in its newsletter. Blue Lake is an environmental-themed mystery novel set in Wisconsin and was released in March 2022 by River Grove Books.

In July, Boldt also received a Kirkus Star, marking Blue Lake as a book of exceptional literary merit. These accolades have helped the novel find its way to bookstores and libraries from New York to Los Angeles, and internationally as far as Qatar.

“To be one of the 50 Best Indie Press Novels of 2022 from among the more than 4,000 books that Kirkus evaluates each year is very exciting," Boldt said. "The Kirkus review beautifully articulated what I was trying to achieve with my novel and I can't thank them enough for honoring high quality writing from smaller independent presses.”

The Kirkus Reviews critique praised Boldt for being "passionate about justice and the environment, and this shows on every page of this remarkable novel." The characters are described as "idealistic and wary people who make their own slow magic," and "finely drawn and thoughtful." The review concludes with a nod to Boldt's evocative descriptions of the Wisconsin landscape and calls the novel "an impressive, wonderfully detailed legal thriller showing the best and worst of humanity."

Blue Lake is currently available wherever books are sold. You can also purchase the book from Jefferey D. Boldt's website.