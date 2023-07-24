Jewish Museum Milwaukee to Host Lecture by Renowned Art Historian

× Expand Image via Jewish Museum Milwaukee Degenerate!

Jewish Museum Milwaukee is gearing up to welcome art enthusiasts and history buffs on Tuesday, July 25, as it opens its doors to the public for a lecture on 20th-century German artist Max Beckmann. The lecture, presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor of Art History Emerita, Barbara Copeland Buenger, promises to shed light on the life and works of the influential artist.

Beckmann's multi-faceted talents as a painter, draftsman, printmaker, sculptor, and writer earned him recognition, but it was the sharp social commentary in his art that truly set him apart. Attendees of the lecture can expect an in-depth examination of Beckmann's trajectory as an artist and the profound impact of his work on the art world.

One of the darkest periods in Beckmann's life came under the shadow of the Nazi Regime, which branded him and other modern artists as "degenerate." Tuesday’s lecture will delve into the struggles and challenges faced by Beckmann and other artists during that tumultuous era.

The lecture is open to the general public and will be held from 7:00-8:15 p.m. For those interested in attending, JMM Member tickets are available for a nominal fee of $5, while non-members can secure their spot for $10. Furthermore, visitors can take advantage of the opportunity to explore the captivating "DEGENERATE! Hitler's War on Modern Art" exhibit with an add-on ticket to see the artwork.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Max Beckmann and gain valuable insights from the expertise of Barbara Copeland Buenger.