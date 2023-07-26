Labor of Love Music Festival to be Held at Hart Park

× Expand Image via Just Live, Inc. Labor of Love Festival

Just Live, Inc. will be returning the Labor of Love Music Festival, celebrating its 14th anniversary on Sunday, September 3. The event will take place at Hart Park in Wauwatosa, and will offer music from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. This year's event will feature an array of artists who will grace the stage for a good cause.

While the event is free to attend, Just Live, Inc. encourages patrons to contribute to the cause by making a suggested donation of $5. The funds raised will directly support suicide prevention and mental health resources, in line with the organization's overarching mission. Local food vendors will be available throughout the day, and there will also be raffles throughout the day for concertgoers to win.

Just Live, Inc. works to provide suicide prevention education, financial aid to supportive organizations, and emotional assistance to individuals affected by suicide, depression, and mental illness. By attending the Labor of Love Music Festival, patrons are not only treating themselves to a day of entertainment but also supporting an organization dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and well-being.

2023 Labor of Love Festival Lineup:

Ben Mulwana

Newski

Adam Greuel and the Space Burritos

Good Morning Bedlam

For more information about the Labor of Love Festival, visit the Just Live, Inc. website.