Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne Announced for Summerfest

The 2022 Summerfest headliner lineup is continuing to take shape, and another piece to the puzzle was added on Monday morning. Machine Gun Kelly announced his 52-city “Mainstream Sellout” tour, which includes a stop at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, July 1 during Summerfest.

The Cleveland rapper turned pop punk solo act is riding high, after 2020’s Tickets To My Downfall marked a dramatic shift in his sound. The genre overall is experiencing a resurgence, thanks in part to hybrid hip hop acts embracing the sound and nostalgia events like the When We Were Young festival, announced for Las Vegas later this fall. Joining MGK on the Milwaukee date of the tour is Avril Lavigne, who initially made her mark 20 years ago with her Let Go album, and two decades later is touring behind comeback album Love Sux, her first release in three years. The album debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in February. Emo-tinged rapper ian diorr will round out the show, behind the release of his On To Better Things album at the beginning of the year.

Monday’s announcement puts six of the nine American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners into place. Yet to be announced are the possible continuation of Wednesday night weekend kickoff shows at the amphitheater, which debuted along with the three-weekend format of Summerfest in 2021. The full slate of ground stage headliners are generally released in the middle of spring. Summerfest will take place from June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9 this year.

Tickets for the Mainstream Sellout Tour go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. For more information about the show as well as the list of American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners, visit the Summerfest website.