Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) Forge Partnership

On Friday, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and the Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) unveiled an exciting new collaboration aimed at brightening the lives of local children battling critical illnesses. This partnership, proudly presented by the Mars Family Foundation, promises to provide wish kids and their families with unique opportunities to immerse themselves in the world of arts and culture in Milwaukee.

Throughout the upcoming 2023/24 performance season, wish families will have the chance to partake in a series of special Family Nights hosted by the Marcus Performing Arts Center. MPAC's Family Nights program is tailor-made to create enduring memories through engaging family-friendly activities, forging deeper connections to the captivating performances gracing the stage.

"The Marcus Performing Arts Center is devoted to its mission of joining forces with local organizations to craft exceptional artistic experiences," said Kevin Giglinto, Marcus Performing Arts Center President & CEO. "Our partnership with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is an exciting avenue to grant wishes and provide unforgettable experiences."

The inaugural Family Nights event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 17, coinciding with the opening night of Disney's ‘Aladdin,’ part of the 2023/24 Broadway season at the Marcus Center. Local wish families will gather for a pre-show dinner, followed by complimentary tickets to witness the enchantment of Broadway. Subsequent Family Nights will take place during performances of ‘B—The Underwater Bubble Show,’ ‘The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!,’ and ‘Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr’ throughout the season.

"We are elated to join hands with the Marcus Performing Arts Center in our quest to grant wishes," expressed Patti Gorsky, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin President & CEO. "Wishes take various forms, and our collaboration with the arts community will create life-altering moments for the children and families we serve."

In addition to wish-granting through these unique performances and Family Nights, a giveback initiative tied to select ticket purchases will contribute funds towards future wish fulfillments.

As part of this partnership, MPAC pledges to donate a portion of each ticket sold, ranging from $3 to $11 per ticket, based on the ticket price, via a dedicated link to select evening performances of Disney's ALADDIN at the Marcus Performing Arts Center (October 17, 18, 19, or 22). Availability is limited, and tickets must be secured by October 10.

"Mars Family Foundation stands proud in its support of this impactful collaborative venture between the Marcus Performing Arts Center and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin," acknowledged Mars Family Foundation Founder Sean Mars. "We acknowledge the positive influence both organizations have on our region, particularly in promoting accessibility and inclusion for all."

Tickets for B—The Underwater Bubble Show, The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE!, and Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr are now available for purchase. To support Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, visit the ticket website and enter the code WISH. For assistance, please call 414-273-7207.

This promising partnership between Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and the Marcus Performing Arts Center is set to enrich the lives of local children and families, bringing the magic of the arts closer to those in need.