Meet 'Rusty' in the Third Ward

Last Friday, on Gallery Night, a magnificent mammoth sculpture named Rusty was unveiled in a grand ceremony across from The Pritzlaff building in the city's Historic Third Ward. The event provided the public with the opportunity to be a part of the sculpture's legacy by participating in the "Name That Sculpture" Instagram contest, hosted by the Historic Third Ward Association. After much anticipation, the winning name was revealed to be Rusty, a popular pick among the participants.

Seven lucky individuals who suggested the name Rusty in the contest were awarded a $100 gift card each to either the sculpture-adjacent Explorium Brewpub-Third Ward or the nearby Milwaukee Public Market, adding to the excitement and engagement surrounding this unique art installation.

Conceived by Milwaukee developer Kendall Breunig, the mammoth sculpture, now affectionately known as Rusty, takes pride of place permanently across from the Historic Third Ward's Pritzlaff building, situated at 150 W. St. Paul Ave. The life-size mastodon sculpture was crafted from a repurposed boiler, originally housed in the former Nunn-Bush Shoe Company Factory near 5th Street and Keefe Avenue. Fashioned entirely from steel, "Rusty" boasts a weight of more than 22,000 pounds. The mammoth's most striking features are its two hammer-tapered tusks, each measuring over 10-feet long, expertly shaped with the assistance of Milwaukee Blacksmith.

The mammoth has eyes made from a pair of 1929 Ford Model A headlights. The foundation of the sculpture is adorned with rocks, mimicking the terrain that a mastodon might have roamed in ancient times, giving the artwork an air of authenticity and connection to history.

The unveiling of Rusty on Gallery Night MKE was met with enthusiasm from the local community and art enthusiasts alike. The mammoth sculpture is sure to become a beloved landmark and a point of interest for visitors to the Historic Third Ward.

Kendall Breunig, the visionary behind the project and owner of The Pritzlaff building, expressed delight in the sculpture's completion and its positive reception. Breunig hopes that Rusty will serve as a symbol of unity, bringing people together to appreciate art and the rich history of Milwaukee.