Milwaukee Arts Board Accepting Annual Award Nominations

The Milwaukee Arts Board (MAB) is currently accepting nominations from the public for two prestigious awards: the Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year award and the Friends of the Arts award. This marks the first year that the board is accepting nominations from the public for these awards, which are designed to recognize and celebrate excellence and exceptional service in Milwaukee’s arts community.

Nominations can be submitted on the MAB website until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. The awards will be presented to the winners at a later date.

Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year Award

The Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year award was inaugurated in 1995 by former Alderman and MAB Chair Wayne Frank. The award was renamed in 2020 in honor of Mildred L. Harpole, a beloved member of the MAB who passed away.

The award is given to City of Milwaukee residents who have been working as artists in the city over the last 24 months. Nominees can be an individual artist, a band, or a collective, and must not be a current member of the Milwaukee Arts Board or a previous recipient of the award. Self-nominations are allowed, and an artist can be nominated posthumously. This award is open to a variety of disciplines, including Arts Education, Culinary Arts, Dance, Design, Film & Media Arts, Folk & Traditional Arts, Literary Arts, Museums, Music, Musical Theater, Opera, Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works, Theater, and Visual Arts. Each recipient receives a $1,500 cash award.

Friends of the Arts Award

The Friends of the Arts award was established in 2012 and is given to individuals who have distinguished themselves through exceptional service to Milwaukee’s arts community. Nominees for this award do not have to be City of Milwaukee residents but must demonstrate exemplary support of Milwaukee’s arts community through at least one of the following requirements: mentoring or teaching creatives and/or youth in Milwaukee; supporting arts locally through philanthropy and/or advocacy; or building community around the arts in Milwaukee.

Nominees can include individuals, organizations, and/or businesses. They may not be a current Milwaukee Arts Board member or a previous recipient of this award. Self-nominations are not allowed for this category; however, a nomination can be made posthumously.

Award Process

After the nomination period has ended, the Milwaukee Arts Board will review the nominations and select the award recipients during the MAB meeting on April 11, 2023. All completed nominations will be presented, and MAB members will rank their top three choices in each category, which will be turned into scores. The two nominees in each category with the highest scores will be awarded.

The Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year award and the Friends of the Arts award are significant accolades that recognize the hard work and dedication of individuals and organizations within Milwaukee’s arts community. By opening up the nomination process to the public, the MAB is allowing community members to honor those who have made a significant impact in the arts.

Find out more about the Milwaukee Arts Board Awards and make nominations on their website.