Milwaukee Begins Annual Christmas Tree Search

The City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works (DPW) has embarked on a quest to find the perfect evergreen to serve as the centerpiece of its 2023 Christmas celebration. Partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks, this year's City Christmas tree will take its place in the heart of Deer District, just outside the Fiserv Forum.

DPW is inviting nominations from residents and property owners within the city's limits, urging them to inspect their yards for a tree worthy of this cherished Milwaukee tradition. To be eligible, trees must be located within the borders of the City of Milwaukee.

The search criteria set forth by DPW are clear: the ideal tree should reach a minimum height of 30 feet and must be conveniently accessible for harvesting using a crane. This means there should be no overhead wires that could obstruct the process. Trees under consideration will be evaluated based on their size, shape, uniformity, density, and color.

Once the perfect tree is identified, the capable hands of the City's DPW Forestry staff will carefully cut it down. The selected tree will then find itself perched on a flat-bed trailer, accompanied by a crane. The process will culminate in the removal of the stump and the careful filling of the void it leaves behind. This meticulously chosen tree will be honored with a police escort as it makes its way to its downtown destination in the bustling Deer District.

Residents eager to see their tree immortalized in the 2023 holiday festivities should promptly contact the City of Milwaukee at 286-CITY (2489) no later than Friday, October 6, 2023.