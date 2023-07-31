Milwaukee Enjoys Another Weekend of Festivals

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz Steph Lippert Project

You didn’t have to venture very far to experience festivals taking advantage of the summer weather last weekend in Milwaukee. From Farwell to Van Buren, the annual Brady Street Festival delivered a flashback to the counter-cultural appeal that has long set the neighborhood apart. From dog yoga to the SAINTS dance troupe to the Brady St. Babes Drag Show to food vendors offering cuisine from around the world there was something for everyone.

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz Moonglow

Five stages of music included performances by Steph Lippert Project, Moonglow and Zach Petrini.

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz Zach Pietrini

Another Riverwest 24 In The Books

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz Joseph Huber

Pausing for Friday’s violent weather, the Riverwest 24 bike race celebrated on Saturday evening at Falcon Bowl. “Let’s hear it for this floral arrangement. It’s stealing the show right now,” Joseph Huber said as he delivered a high energy set accompanied by bassist Eston Bennett and violinist Ernest Brusubardis IV.

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz NuBlu

On Sunday the Granville Blues Fest concluded with its second weekend of acts performing under the big tent. The Nu Blu Band’s first set took the music to the people, venturing out into the audience to serenade those on the dance floor. The Chicago sextet turned things around, finishing up their second set inviting a dozen folks onstage to sing along announcing, “This young lady is 95 years old.”