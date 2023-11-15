Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Returns to Make the Season Bright

× Expand Photo courtesy Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21/Front Room Studios Santa and Mrs. Claus at Milwaukee Holiday Lights Santa and Mrs. Claus at Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival

The approaching end of the year always means something special is happening in Milwaukee, and now it can truly be said, a generational tradition. The 25th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will take over three Downtown parks, with Wisconsin Avenue being festooned for 18 blocks by hanging lit chandeliers at the intersections.

Coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, Bid #21 with an eye toward surprise and sheer amazement, the ornate displays and themes of the holiday season have their own character and leave an impression on the night skies. A little snow helps, too.

The kick-off event, tabbed for Nov. 16, heralds a six-week period to visit Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.), Zeidler Union Square Park (301 W. Michigan St.) and Pere Marquette Park (900 N. Plankinton Ave.) through Jan. 1, New Year’s Day Eve.

Pere Marquette Park hosts the extravaganza that night, with a 6:30 p.m. start time, featuring dance acts, live music, holiday treats, fireworks, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, coming all the way from the North Pole for the evening. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served to guests in attendance, along with free Jingle Bus rides to the displays.

Winter Wonderland

The Winter Wonderland scenes include “Community Spirit Park” at Cathedral Square Park, “Felices Fiesta!” at Pere Marquette Park, and “Santa’s Celebration Square” at Zeidler Union Square Park.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

“What I always look forward to most is the school children’s decorated trees in Cathedral Square Park,” said Beth Weirick, Bid #21’s CEO. “I truly enjoy strolling (there) … taking in all the themes and the adorable nature of the project. I have so much regard for all of our teachers.

“I am so thankful for the effort and energy they put into developing a curriculum around the décor,” she said. “They incorporate this into a class, organize a field trip with transportation and utilizing the opportunity to acclimate our city’s future leaders to the downtown. It is truly heartwarming.”

Street decorations will adorn three Downtown thoroughfares including the Wisconsin Avenue chandeliers, which also line a new addition to the festival: “The Ornament Trail.” It has 15 larger-than-life ornaments each designed and painted by a different artist.

Diversity of Artists

“My favorite decorations this year…is the newly installed Ornament Trail,” said Weirick. “It provides our visitors to the Downtown with a joyous stroll where you can take in ornaments designed and painted by a diversity of artists that have an affiliation with downtown Milwaukee.

“Each ornament has its own story and there is an activity guide that parents can download (milwaukeeholidaylights.com) for their children, or pick one up at the Jingle Bus.”

Visitors can see all these sights and sounds aboard the Jingle Bus, powered by Coach USA, offering a 40-minute narrated tour. It offers a “no fuss” way of viewing all that downtown Milwaukee has to offer during the holiday season.

Photo opportunities are endless, and some sites include large “holiday card” frames that you can step into, for a personalized seasonal wish to send. A special place to take a photo is Pere Marquette Park with the colored lights reflecting off the riverside.

The generational aspect in 25 years of the holiday lights festival means children have grown into adulthood, with their own children. The festival has always been a part of their lives, making it a tradition.

“That is beautiful, and special to be part of,” said Weirick.