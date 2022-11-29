Milwaukee Krampusnacht Event Expands to The Brewery District

Photo by Gregory Harutunian Ashley Denise is hugged and spared by a roaming Krampus at the 2021 Milwaukee Krampusnacht event. Ashley Denise is hugged and spared by a roaming Krampus at the 2021 Milwaukee Krampusnacht event.

The legend of the Krampus looms large in the folklore of the Alpine regions in Germany, Austria and other regions in Europe. Children are well aware that if they’ve been good all year, Ol’ St. Nick will visit to give them treats. However, if they’ve been bad, they can expect the Krampus, a monster that will put them in a basket on his shoulder and take them away.

Milwaukee celebrates its own version of the legend, Krampusnacht, for the fifth consecutive year, this time at a new location within the Brewery District. The Dec. 4 event, from 3-9 p.m., is spread across Juneau Avenue, between Ninth and 11th streets which will be blocked off and closed to vehicle traffic. Best Place, On Tap, and Central Waters Brewing are participating as host sites.

“We always wanted to expand it, with indoor and outdoor events that have more room for people … it was time to move” said Tea Krulos, the event’s director. “What I love is that there’s not a lot of pressure. Holidays can be a stressful time, this is just about having fun. You can dress up like a monster, if you want. It’s all in fun.”

Last year, numerous Krampus figures were roaming through the dining areas and the outdoor tent. Eventually, there was an appearance by St. Nick, himself. This fifth edition of the festival has activities centered around all three businesses.

Best Place (917 W. Juneau Ave.) has two halls. The Blue Ribbon Hall will host the Kid’s Krampus Hour, a Krampuskarten (card) making workshop, and a presentation by author Chad Lewis on “Legends and Folklore of Winter,” as well as a Post-Parade Party with Krampusnacht musical favorites, The Squeezettes, and Xposed 4heads.

The Great Hall will feature the American Science & Surplus Krampus Holiday Market with more than two dozen craft vendors, and a dozen more vendors in the Krampus Market Square, next to it. St. Nick’s Speakeasy, in the basement, will have Karaoke with Morgan, tarot reader Kozmic Krystel, and the Awkward Nerd Events photo booth.

On Tap (1203 N. 10th Street) will have food and “Onkel Belsnickel’s Party Patio” will have DJs Ryan and Wendy, a guest set by hip hop artist Puerto Wiccan, and some monster-themed games.

Central Waters Brewing (1037 W. Juneau Ave.), and their new food partners, Trouble Maker’s Cocina, will also be serving food. The Dead Man’s Carnival 11th Street Stage outside presents a mix of music, circus, and belly dance performances.

The American Ghost Walks Krampus March steps off at 7 p.m., following a route from Ninth to 11th streets along Juneau Avenue, and crossing the road to circle back to the starting point. All manner of costumed figures and hoopla converge in one parade that needs to be experienced.

“I’m really excited about the parade because we’re actually marching in the streets, it’s a more exciting parade route this year, and I’m kind of interested to see who will show up and what the costumes will be,” said Krulos. “This event runs on volunteers—they are what make it happen by giving of their time to create a unique evening.”

General admission tickets are just $5 (plus service fees), special activities require a separate ticket. Tickets and more specific information can be found at milwaukeekrampusnacht.com.